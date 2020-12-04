Coronavirus Ireland: six further deaths and 265 new cases

There have been six further deaths and 265 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 2,086 Covid-19 related deaths and 73,491 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 133 are men and 131 are women.

66pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

84 cases are in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 232 coronavirus patients are in hospital, of which 27 are in ICU.

There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

“We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

He added that it will take "consistent individual effort" to keep up reduced transmission in the coming weeks.

"We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks."

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of Covid-19.

"I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people," Dr Holohan added.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that for those who are heading out this weekend, contacts should be kept to a minimum.

“If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe," Dr Glynn said.

