Coronavirus Ireland: six further deaths and 226 new cases

There have been six further deaths and 226 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,028 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 70,930 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 115 are men and 109 are women.

56 per cent of the latest cases are people under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

64 cases are in in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 cases are spread out over 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 292 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 36 are in ICU.

There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Online Editors