Coronavirus Ireland: six further deaths and 183 new cases

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

There have been six further deaths and 183 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

A technical issue may mean that around 100 cases may be under-reported, according to deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

There has now been a total of 2,080 Covid-19 related deaths and 73,228 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 82 are men and 101 are women. 60pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

Read More

66pc of cases were in people aged less than 45 years of age.

There are currently 239 coronavirus cases in hospital at 2pm today, 32 of which are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

56 cases were recorded in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

Read More

Online Editors