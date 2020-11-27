Coronavirus Ireland: seven more deaths and 206 new cases confirmed as full details of Ireland’s ‘big reopening’ emerge

There have been seven more deaths of people with Covid-19 and 206 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This brings the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,043 while the total case count of the Covid-19 in the State has risen to 71,699.

There have been 64 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.

Of the cases notified today; 101 are men and 105 are women; 67pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

As of 2pm today, there were 248 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen below 100 for the first time since September, as it currently stands at 98.2.

There have been 4,677 new cases confirmed in the last fortnight.

This comes on the day the Taoiseach is set to announce the latest coronavirus rules.

Restrictions on home visits are will be eased, with members of up to three households will be allowed to meet up and celebrate the festivities between December 18 and January 6.

It means that a person can welcome people from two other households into their home.

And there is to be no cap on the number of people from within the three households that can gather together.

Inter-county travel for non-essential reasons is set to be allowed during the same period.

In other measures set to be announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, retailers, gyms, cinemas, barbers and hairdressers and churches will all be allowed open from next Tuesday, December 1.

Sports like golf and tennis will be permitted from the same date when the country will essentially be back in Level 3 restrictions.

New advice on the use of face coverings and masks will recommend that they be worn outdoors in crowded places.

And restaurants and pubs with kitchens are set to be allowed open up from Covid-19 restrictions from next Friday December 4.

Independent.ie has learned there will be no time limit on how long people can stay provided the tables in the restaurant or gastro pub are more than two metres apart.

And people will be able to gather in groups of up to six at a table.

Elsewhere, there were 12 further deaths and 395 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health as the region is set for another two-week 'circuit-breaker' lockdown beginning today.

