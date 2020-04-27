Limerick Rose Sinead Flanagan, who was crowned the winner of the 2019 Rose of Tralee competition, salutes the crowd at the Dome in Tralee last night. Photo: Steve Humphreys

THE Rose of Tralee festival has been cancelled for the first time in its history because of the coronavirus crisis

The international festival was due to start on August 21 this year, but will now take place in August 2021.

It is the first time in the its 61 year history that the festival has been postponed.

Organisers confirmed today that the hugely popular festival - the largest annual tourism event in Kerry - will not take place next

August because of the ongoing pandemic.

Kerry hoteliers admitted that the cancellation represents an economic disaster for the county with the festival estimated to be worth more than €50m in terms of spending, overseas publicity and follow-on tourism.

In a statement Anthony O'Gara, Executive Chair, Rose of Tralee International Festival said: "Over the past few weeks, our team have been considering how best we could safely deliver some, or all, of our 2020 Festival events."

"Taking into account Government guidelines, the safety of our communities and the ability to deliver a wonderful Festival; we have decided to postpone our 2020 Festival until August 2021

"This is the first time in our 61 year history that the Festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.

"The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a yearlong basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose Family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months."

The TV pageant, sees thousands of tourists flock to Kerry every year and 32 roses from around the world are flown into Ireland to compete.

Travel restrictions in place for the Covid-19 pandemic are very unlikely to be lifted by August, and Rose of Tralee organisers said that they want to act responsibly in such uncertain times.

"Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our communities and local economies following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2021," Mr O'Gara continued.

"In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Roses, Rose Escorts and wider Rose Family, including our 2019 Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan.

"Our immediate priority is to support the health and civic authorities in doing whatever we can to keep each other safe and well, and ultimately to protect lives."

The Rose of Tralee traces its history back to the old Tralee Carnival Queen but was effectively resurrected as a modern event following a meeting of Kerry businessmen in 1957.

The inaugural International Rose of Tralee event was hosted in 1959. It had a launch budget of just £750 - but quickly grew to become arguably the highest profile Irish festival in the US, UK and Australia.

Online Editors