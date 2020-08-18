Coronavirus Ireland restrictions: No more spectators at sporting events and people should avoid public transport

All sporting events will have to be played behind closed doors under new advice from public health experts.

People should avoid public transport and sporting events should be played behind closed doors, health experts have advised.

Face masks in cars

People will also be advised to wear face masks if they are sharing a vehicle with someone who is not from their household.

Sporting events to be played behind closed doors

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) also said people should also avoid public transport and work from home whenever possible.

In their advice to Cabinet, Nphet said people should only use public transport if no other alternative can be found.

They said those who are using public transport should wear masks at all times.

The new guidance is the latest in a series of new recommendations aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 which has spiked in recent times.

They have also encouraged people to continue working from home rather than return to offices.

A source said this is Nphet reiterating existing advice.

Nphet has also said there would be no spectators at sporting events which should all be held behind closed doors

The Cabinet is currently considering this advice and will announce their decision later this afternoon.

The Irish Independent today revealed the agency said older and vulnerable people should limit the time they spend outdoors and avoid congregated settings.

Family gatherings have also been reduced to just six people from three households indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Indoor gathering numbers to be reduced

The new recommendations are aimed at congregated settings and social gatherings, such as house parties, protecting older people and reducing the number of people travelling to work.

Among the measures to be announced, it is expected older and vulnerable people will be told to limit their time outdoors again.

Gatherings indoors will be reduced to just six people from three separate houses and outdoor home gatherings are to be reduced to 15 people.

People who can work from home will be asked to do so for the coming weeks.

Nphet met yesterday to discuss fresh measures to combat Covid-19 after the Department of Health on Saturday reported 200 new Covid-19 cases - the highest figure recorded since May.

Meanwhile, there are serious concerns in Fine Gael over the severity of Covid-19 restrictions being recommended by Nphet.

Cabinet ministers are becoming increasingly frustrated with Nphet advice on the pandemic as they believe it is out of kilter with advice being put forward by public-health experts in other EU countries. Increasing frustration over Covid-19 restrictions is expected to play out when the Cabinet meets today. Fine Gael ministers are expected to push for less restrictive measures despite the increase in new cases.

A Cabinet source said there were concerns at the highest ranks of Cabinet that Nphet had "departed from the European mainstream in the severity of their advice" as they are "under pressure from academic commentators as opposed to solid science".

Follow Independent.ie for live updates as they come, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin set to announce new restrictions this afternoon.

Online Editors