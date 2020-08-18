Coronavirus Ireland Restrictions: 190 new cases of Covid-19 as over 70s advised not to go on staycations

All sporting events will have to be played behind closed doors under new advice from public health experts.

Restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ireland have been reintroduced until September 13 as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there have been 190 new cases today.

The new Government recommendations state that all visits to homes are now limited to six people from three different households - both indoors and outdoors.

Meanwhile, other gatherings and events outdoors will be limited to just 15 people for the coming weeks.

Restaurants and cafes can stay open but with mandatory restrictions on closing times.

There will also be guidance on the numbers and sizes of parties that can go to restaurants and pubs.

Sporting events and matches will have to be played behind closed doors with strict avoidance of any gathering social or otherwise after the events.

190 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the total number of new cases today is 190.

He said Ireland's five day average of new cases is 160 new cases per day, and rising.

Mr Donnelly said: "I agreed with my cabinet colleagues that we implement a number of measures to reverse the spread of Covid as outlined by the Taoiseach. We're doing this to protect public health, and protect lives.

'We're doing it to protect our health services, to protect jobs, and to get our schools open and to keep them open."

Mandatory closing times for pubs and restaurants

Restaurants and cafes, including pubs operating as restaurants will remain open, but with mandatory restrictions on closing times of 11:30pm.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people. Sports events and matches will revert to behind closed doors with strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after events.

It is advised face coverings are worn while using private transport where households are mixed.

Those over 70s and those who are most vulnerable are asked to limit their interactions to a small network for short periods and to avoid public transport where possible, and to shop during designated hours.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the new restrictions will remain in place until September 13.

The Government is to publish a roadmap for resilience and recovery before that date.

Mr Martin said the roadmap will outline "how we balance, public health, economic and social aspects of living with Covid-19 on the short to medium term, ensuring that our society and economy remains open by suppressing the spread of the virus."

"We're absolutely not at a stage where we can return to normality. Individually and together, we have to act as if the virus is present, wherever we are, or die because of the virus. We need to follow these public health measures," he added.

'A large number of people are acting as if the virus is no threat to them,' says Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Speaking at press briefing in Government Buildings, Taoiseach Micheal Martin warned that if Covid-19 cases continue to increase it will be "impossible" to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"This is not just about the appalling behavior, we saw in one Dublin bar at the weekend. The evidence is that a large number of people are acting as if the virus is no threat to them, or that it's okay to take a few more risks. And many people seem to believe that if they are those they are socialising with have no symptoms," he said.

"The fact is that a person can spread the virus, without ever showing any symptoms. You may be young and healthy, but your choices impact on everyone."

Weddings

Weddings will still be limited to 50 attendees.

Gardai

Gardaí to get more powers to police pubs, restaurants and house parties.

Businesses

Businesses will be asked to allow their staff work from home if possible until September 13.

Face masks in cars

People will also be advised to wear face masks if they are sharing a vehicle with someone who is not from their household.

Sporting events to be played behind closed doors

All sporting events will have to be played behind closed doors under new advice from public health experts.

Indoor training should be limited to six people and outdoor should be no more than 15 people and should avoid mixing between groups.

Elite athletes are exempt from these rules.

Public transport

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) also said people should also avoid public transport and work from home whenever possible.

In their advice to Cabinet, Nphet said people should only use public transport if no other alternative can be found.

They said those who are using public transport should wear masks at all times.

Older people

The Irish Independent today revealed the agency said older and vulnerable people should limit the time they spend outdoors and avoid congregated settings.

Older people will also be asked to limit their network of contacts for the coming weeks and go shopping at designated times.

'Serious concerns'

Nphet met yesterday to discuss fresh measures to combat Covid-19 after the Department of Health on Saturday reported 200 new Covid-19 cases - the highest figure recorded since May.

Meanwhile, there are serious concerns in Fine Gael over the severity of Covid-19 restrictions being recommended by Nphet.

Cabinet ministers are becoming increasingly frustrated with Nphet advice on the pandemic as they believe it is out of kilter with advice being put forward by public-health experts in other EU countries. Increasing frustration over Covid-19 restrictions is expected to play out when the Cabinet meets today. Fine Gael ministers are expected to push for less restrictive measures despite the increase in new cases.

A Cabinet source said there were concerns at the highest ranks of Cabinet that Nphet had "departed from the European mainstream in the severity of their advice" as they are "under pressure from academic commentators as opposed to solid science".

Online Editors