Coronavirus Ireland: record 8,248 new cases and 20 further deaths confirmed as South African variant identified in Ireland

There have been 8,248 new cases and 20 further deaths of people with Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the total number of cases in Ireland to 135,884, while the death toll due to the pandemic stands at 2,327.

This comes as Nphet have confirmed that another new variant of Covid-19 associated with South Africa has been detected in three samples in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan is asking anyone that has travelled from South Africa recently to self isolate for 14 days.

There have been 3,013 new cases in Dublin, 1,374 in Cork, 538 in Limerick, 314 in Kildare, 310 in Donegal and the remaining 2,699 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 1,180 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU. There were 116 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 1,087.8 per 100,000 population, meaning nearly one out of every 90 people in Ireland have the virus.

Of the cases notified today; 3,834 are men and 4,375 are women; 61pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Three cases of a new variant of Covid-19 recently identified in South Africa have been confirmed in Ireland today by whole genome sequencing. All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from South Africa.

“Anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible.

“We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace.

“While this variant has not yet been identified in many European countries we believe the identification here reflects the extent of genome sequencing surveillance in Ireland.”

Dr Cillian de Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said; “The ECDC Assessment states that preliminary analyses indicate that the South African variant is associated with a heightened viral load and may have increased transmissibility. It also states that there is no evidence to date that this variant is associated with higher severity of infection.

“There is currently not enough information available to determine whether this variant poses a possible risk related to vaccine match and effectiveness. The antigenic characterisation of this new variant is ongoing, and results are expected in the coming weeks.”

It was confirmed today that Ireland will receive an extra 3.3m doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as the EU agreed to purchase a further 300m doses of the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency today also confirmed that after receiving further data on the Oxford/Astrazenenca vaccine candidate, it expects Astrazenenca to apply for approval next week. The EMA said the vaccine could be authorised by the end of the month.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, 20 further deaths and 1,500 new cases were confirmed today.

Online Editors