Coronavirus Ireland: record 6,110 new cases and six further deaths confirmed

There have been 6,110 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening while a further six people have died with the virus.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 583 cases nationally per 100,000 population.

There are currently 776 people hospitalised with Covid-19 as of this evening, with 70 of these in ICU. 92 people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

"We are seeing numbers I never anticipated reporting," Professor Philip Nolan said.

Prof Nolan says the level of disease in the community is already having an "enormous" effect on the hospital system.

There have been 3,655 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth and the remaining 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties.

This comes as the European Medicines Agency is set to authorise the use of the Moderna vaccine against the virus this evening, two days ahead of schedule, meaning the vaccination programme in Ireland may be accelerated in the coming weeks.

Earlier today Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that up to 40,000 people per week would be vaccinated going forward, confirming a shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had arrived earlier than expected.

The Covid-19 cabinet committee are to meet tomorrow to discuss the deteriorating profile of the virus, with over 7,000 daily cases expected to be reached this week.

It is expected an extension of the school holidays will be one of the major talking points on the agenda for the three government party leaders and senior ministers likely to be in attendance tomorrow.

Elsewhere, there were 12 further deaths and 1,801 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this afternoon in Northern Ireland as the first jabs of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine were administered in the country today.

Members of the Executive will meet this evening to discuss further restrictions to halt the spread of Covid-19. It is expected Northern Ireland will enter a full lockdown in harmony with the rest of the UK this evening after Boris Johnson addresses the UK this evening.

It is expected Prime Minister Johnson will announce the highest tier of restrictions for the United Kingdom and will keep schools closed as the country continues to struggle with escalating cases and hospitalisations.

