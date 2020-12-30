Coronavirus Ireland: record 1,718 new cases and 13 deaths confirmed as Cabinet discusses Level 5 restrictions

There have been a record 1,718 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, with an additional 13 deaths reported.

That brings the total of confirmed cases in the country to 90,157 while the death toll now stands at 2,226.

Of the cases notified today, 853 are men and 863 are women while 66pc are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 34 years old.

There are 358 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

Read More

As of 2pm today 455 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU, with 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

These new figures come as Cabinet met today to discuss further restrictions after yesterday saw a then-record amount of 1,546 new cases reported along with nine additional deaths.

Extending Level 5 restrictions until the end of January, with non-essential retail closing until that time, as well as the extension of school holidays until January 11 are all said to be on the table at today's Cabinet meeting.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announce new restrictions at about 6pm today.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give Covid-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Meanwhile Northern Ireland reported a record level of new infections today as the daily figures topped 2,000 new cases for the first time with 2,143 new cases confirmed along with six more deaths.

"We are seeing much of our worst concerns have now materialised themselves,” HSE CEO Paul Reid said amid the rising numbers of cases.

“We're all extremely high risk in many parts of the country, the transmission levels are at quite a worrying level across the community. So I call on everybody to really take immediate actions regardless of what decisions are made later by the Government.

“We need everybody to take immediate and urgent reactions. Withdraw from any plans, arrangements, activities we may have had and really do protect yourself.”

Read More

Online Editors