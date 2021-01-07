Coronavirus Ireland: R number could be as high as 3 as 6,521 new cases and 10 further deaths confirmed

There have been 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 further deaths of people who contracted the disease confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the total number of cases in the State to 127,657 cases while the total number of deaths now stands at 2,307.

There are currently 1,043 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of this afternoon, of which 96 are in ICUs.

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 936 cases per 100,000 population.

There were 2,174 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford with the remaining 2,737 cases spread across all other counties.

There have been 41 deaths due to Covid-19 in the first week of January.

Of the cases notified today; 3,070 are men and 3,432 are women; 62pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

Professor Philip Nolan says we are seeing the fast rate of growth in the disease that we have ever seen. "Exceptionally levels of the disease," the Nphet member said.

All indicators of the disease are at "unprecedently high" levels, he said.

Prof Nolan says there are some very early indicators that we are starting to see the effects of the restrictions enacted from December 26 but said these must be viewed "very cautiously".

"Things are moving so quickly that the 7-day average is now out of date, the date that one is reporting it," Prof Nolan said on the rate of growth of the disease.

"This week, we have to report the R number to be between 2.4 and 3.

"Worryingly, we are seeing very high incidence in those over 65, feeding into the hospitalisations and mortality that we're seeing and will see," Prof Nolan said.

The growth rate of the pandemic is exceptionally high, Prof Nolan warns, adding the daily growth rate is estimated to be between 12-14pc.

A positive sign Nphet are seeing is that average contacts of confirmed positive adult cases is now down to three, from a high of around eight, Professor Nolan says.

A pessimistic projection of case numbers by Nphet shows cases may plateau in the coming days at roughly 8,000 cases per day, Philip Nolan said, before we see a gradual decline.

"An optimistic projection is that they are plateauing now and will fall to between 1100 and 2500 by the end of January."

This comes as HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed that Ireland had crossed the "sad milestone" of over 1,000 people currently in hospital with Covid-19, with the numbers "likely to rise significantly" in the coming days. There are currently 1,043 people in hospital with Covid-19, 95 of which are in ICU.

There is growing worry that the health service will be put under such pressure that it will run out of ICU beds for patients that need them, forcing healthcare workers to prioritise who they admit to ICU.

Mr Reid described what is facing the health service as "an extraordinary national crisis". There were just 20 adult ICU beds free in the hospitals system as of earlier today.

Over 15,000 people have been vaccinated so far in Ireland, Paul Reid confirmed, with the HSE aiming to have all residents and staff of nursing homes and healthcare workers vaccinated by the end of February.

Online Editors