Coronavirus Ireland: Passengers face six months in prison for refusing to fill out passenger form

Passengers who refuse to tell authorities where they are quarantining for two weeks after arriving in Ireland face six months in prison or a €2,500 fine.

The Cabinet today agreed to make it mandatory for everyone arriving in Ireland to fill in a passenger location form outlining where they will be self-isolating for a fortnight after their arrival.

The new regulations will come into force next week on May 28 and be reviewed on June 18.

The regulations will mean gardai will be able to check up on passengers who filled out the form.

Gardai can press charges against a person who is found to be not staying at the address they listed.

It will be an offence to refuse to fill out the form or to enter false information.

Breaching the regulations is punishable by a fine up to €2,500 or six months in prison.

Passengers transiting to another jurisdiction, certified international transport workers, air and maritime pilot/masters and crew, will not have to complete the form.

Individuals from Northern Ireland will only have to fill out a portion of the form.

Health Minister Simon Harris the new measures are “extraordinary” but they are “necessary in a time of a public health crisis”.

"We continue to advise everyone against non-essential travel. However, if a person does arrive into Ireland, they will legally obliged to fill out this form, regardless of their nationality.

“The Form will be used to facilitate a system of follow up checks to make sure people who travel to the country are staying where they said that they would. The Form will also ensure more accurate and quicker contact tracing, should we have a confirmed case on a flight or ferry coming into Ireland.

"Every measure we take is aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 and protecting people from this virus. This is no different,” he added.

Online Editors