Coronavirus Ireland: one further deaths and 21 new cases confirmed as R-number rises to 1.4

One further person has died and 21 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the department of health this evening.

There has now been a total of 1,749 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 25,698 confirmed cases.

The increase in cases was described as "concerning" by health officials this evening.

“The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same," said Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the R number has now risen to 1.4.

“Our best estimate of the R-number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8. We have an opportunity now to maintain suppression of the virus," he added.

Online Editors