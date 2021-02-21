Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 679 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There has been one further death and 679 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by Nphet this evening.

This takes the death toll from the virus to 4,136, while the total case count in the State now stands at 215,057.

Of the cases notified today, 230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 744 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”

Earlier today, Nphet’s Philip Nolan said that summer will be one where “we socialise outdoors as much as we can".

The modelling expert said Ireland is “on track to be below 100 cases sometime in the course of April” if the current progress is sustained, while speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme.

He urged caution with regard to when restrictions will be lifted as we are “effectively dealing with a new virus” in the B117 UK variant.

He said “low risk, high return” things will be prioritised as the country slowly reopens this year.

The vaccination programme brings “enormous hope,” Prof Nolan added.

Online Editors