Coronavirus Ireland: one further death and 470 new cases - 198 in Dublin and 36 in Donegal

There has been one further death and 470 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,801 coronavirus related deaths and 37,063 confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland reported 934 new cases of Covid-19 today, more than double the previous record daily total rate registered two days ago.

There have been 198 cases in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Of the cases notified today, 225 are men and 242 are women, 68% are under 45 years of age.

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 68 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that the situation nationally is of "serious concern".

“The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households," he said.

Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”

