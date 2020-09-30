Coronavirus Ireland: one further death and 429 new cases

There has been one further death and 429 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

189 cases were recorded in Dublin, 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, 9 in Meath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Cavan, 7 in Longford, 6 in Laois, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 14 cases in 8 counties.

There are 130 cases are in hospitals, 20 of those in ICU.

The new data released today by the Department of Health shows that the total number of cases of the virus in Ireland is now 36,155.

It showed one more death, bringing the total to 1,804.

According to Professor Philip Nolan, the average daily death rate is now two.

Of the cases notified today, 203 are men and 226 are women and 65 per cent are under 45 years of age.

45pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 77 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that tonight, there are 130 people with COVID-19 in hospital – 15 in the last 24 hours.

"Recently we asked everyone to half their social contacts. Reducing the number of people that we meet - and engaging safely with a small core group - remains the cornerstone of our collective effort to reduce the spread of this virus and its impact on our health and the health of the people that we care about," Dr Glynn said.

Professor Philip Nolan, who is the Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the R number is now between 1.2 and 1.4.

"While we are cautiously optimistic about Dublin, we have seen relatively high case numbers in the last few days, and it will be a number of days yet before the pattern is clear," he said.

He added that cases are rising across the country.

"Case numbers are clearly rising across the country. We need to remain vigilant, to ensure we do not lose the ground that we have gained across the capital city since we moved to Level 3, and to ensure we do not see further deterioration outside the capital.”

Online Editors