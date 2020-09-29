Coronavirus Ireland: one further death and 363 new cases

A nurse wearing a protective suit and a face mask uses a nose swab on a patient in a testing area outside a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

There has been one death and a further 363 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,803 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 35,740 confirmed cases.

154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 6 in Clare, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

Of the cases notified today, 172 are men and 191 are women.

64pc are under 45 years of age, 47pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 58 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that "public buy-in" is key against the spread of the virus.

“Public buy-in and willingness to adhere to public health guidance remains the frontline of our defence against the spread of COVID-19. The vast majority of people continue to take the necessary steps in their everyday activities to protect themselves and others," he said.

“If you start to experience symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a COVID-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered."

He said that these are "difficult choices"

"I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter," Dr Glynn added.

