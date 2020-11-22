Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 318 new cases confirmed

There has been one further death and 318 new cases of the Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This brings the death toll of the virus to 2,023 while the case count within the State has risen to 70,461.

Of the cases notified today 126 are in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The Department of Health said that 73pc of confirmed cases are those under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 282 patients are hospitalised with Covid-19, of which 31 are in ICU.

There were a further 10 deaths and 342 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland this afternoon, as the death toll north of the border climbed to 933.

