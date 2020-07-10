Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 25 new cases as gardaí set to patrol pubs this weekend

Face coverings are now mandatory in all shops and on public transport (Andrew Milligan/PA)

One further death and 25 new cases of coronavirus have been announced this evening by the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 1,744 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland with a total of 25,589 confirmed cases of the virus.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned the public to "make safe choices" this weekend.

“This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way," he said.

“Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain.

“Please follow public health advice and refer to the guidance if unsure about your environment or plans," he added.

A total of 26 pubs have been found by gardaí to be breaching guidelines or licensing laws since An Garda Siochana began patrolling bars last week and Operation Navigation is set to continue this weekend.

The force has also warned this evening that officers will patrol "key locations" in towns and cities to ensure social distancing is being followed by members of the public.

"An Garda Síochána’s Operation Navigation will continue this weekend with a focus on compliance with the public health regulations among the 2,785 individual licensed premises that were found to be open last weekend," said a garda spokepserson.

"In addition, as part of ongoing patrolling relating to COVID-19, An Garda Síochána will have a high visibility presence in key locations in cities and towns to ensure the public are adhering to the public health guidelines. An Garda Síochána will continue to work with local authorities and relevant statutory agencies in this area as it has done since the COVID-19 outbreak."

Where potential breaches are found and where a person does not comply with regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that pubs breaching guidelines are putting the community "at risk".

"Last weekend, Operation Navigation found that the vast majority of licensed premises were adhering to the public health regulations. Unfortunately, 26 didn’t appear to be. By doing so, they are putting themselves, their employees, their customers and the wider community at risk of getting COVID-19. We would hope that lessons have been learnt and we see an even high rate of compliance after this weekend."

He added that customers engaging with these premises are also posing a risk.

"In addition, customers of licensed premises engaged in such practices also have to take personal responsibility. By using a premises that is not in compliance with the public health regulations and has not taken on-board the public health advice, those customers are also creating a risk to themselves, their family, their friends and the local community," he added.

Online Editors