Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 11 new cases confirmed

The Covid-19 death toll in Ireland has risen to 1,727 after one more person has died.

A further 11 cases have been confirmed by Nphet, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 25,405.

Nphet met today discuss if the country should proceed with the lifting of phase three restrictions next Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan noted that over a third of new cases in the past two weeks are under 35 years of age.

“NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age. It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases.

“7pc of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland," he said.

He said that the pandemic is "not over".

“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr Ronan Glynn added that the virus is "accelerating globally".

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”

