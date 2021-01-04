Coronavirus Ireland: Nphet 'never been as concerned as we are now' as record 6,110 new cases and six further deaths confirmed

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan (centre) with Nphet colleagues at a Covid-19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been 6,110 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening while a further six people have died with the virus.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 583 cases nationally per 100,000 population.

There are currently 776 people hospitalised with Covid-19 as of this evening, with 70 of these in ICU. 92 people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

"We are seeing numbers I never anticipated reporting," Professor Philip Nolan said.

Prof Nolan says the level of disease in the community is already having an "enormous" effect on the hospital system.

There have been 3,655 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth and the remaining 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties.

The positivity rate is just short of 20pc, Prof Nolan says, reminding people this was below 3pc in recent weeks.

Professor Nolan says that right now the amount of disease in the population is beyond what was experienced in March or April but pointed out recent figures feature cases that were backlogged. He estimated the true incidence rate nationally to be between 700 and 800.

Prof Nolan says projections are showing a possibility of up to 2,000 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals by mid-January, with between 200 and 400 people in ICU.

The incidence rate among 19–24-year-olds is now at 900 per 100,000 over the last week, the Nphet modelling expert said.

Professor Nolan has said the number of people in intensive care units are rising "very sharply and rapidly".

"What we have done in the last week and what we do in the coming days dictates where this will go," Professor Nolan said.

Dr Holohan said Nphet "have never been as concerned throughout the whole pandemic as we are now" and says the challenges this will pose to society has "to concentrate the minds of everybody".

"This is a really, really serious situation and the numbers we are hearing from Prof Philip Nolan are simply unsustainable," Dr Holohan said.

Dr Holohan has said the case numbers we are seeing now will lead to a "significant amount of mortality" over the course of the month of January.

In relation to the opening of schools, Dr Holohan said that while the incidence in schoolchildren is below the national average, "it is increasing at a very, very fast rate".

Dr Holohan said he spoke with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin today in relation to this, giving the strongest indication yet that Nphet may change their advice to government on keeping schools open.

Dr Holohan issued a stark reminder that current levels of infection "put too many people in funeral homes."

He said: "We simply can't deal with levels of infection like this."

Dr Holohan reiterated that infection levels are now so high that Ireland has now moved to the mitigation phase, meaning "all resources now have to be redirected to protect the vulnerable from this disease".

Dr Holohan says if you have flu-like symptoms, it is "unlikely to be anything else other than Covid" such are the positivity rates in the community, which currently stand near 25pc.

"People should just accept it is Covid if they have such symptoms," Dr Holohan insisted.

There are currently 287 ICU beds in the system, Dr Liam Woods of the HSE said, while Prof Nolan earlier forecast between 200 and 400 people in need of ICU care by mid-January, highlighting the strain the health service may face.

Dr Holohan says that the HSE will publish daily figures of people vaccinated online and will also give updates in their weekly press briefings.

Liam Woods of the HSE has said the service will review their policy of suspending much of their non-urgent care in the coming weeks due to the worsening profile of the virus. There are currently 3,000 staff of the health service currently out of work that either are positive or are close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

This comes as the European Medicines Agency is set to authorise the use of the Moderna vaccine against the virus this evening, two days ahead of schedule, meaning the vaccination programme in Ireland may be accelerated in the coming weeks.

Earlier today Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that up to 40,000 people per week would be vaccinated going forward, confirming a shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had arrived earlier than expected.

Elsewhere, there were 12 further deaths and 1,801 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this afternoon in Northern Ireland as the first jabs of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine were administered in the country today.

Members of the Executive will meet this evening to discuss further restrictions to halt the spread of Covid-19. It is expected Northern Ireland will enter a full lockdown in harmony with the rest of the UK this evening after Boris Johnson addresses the UK this evening.

It is expected Prime Minister Johnson will announce the highest tier of restrictions for the United Kingdom and will keep schools closed as the country continues to struggle with escalating cases and hospitalisations.

