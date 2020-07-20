Coronavirus Ireland: no new deaths and six further cases

There have been no further deaths and six new cases of coronavirus, it has been confirmed by Department of Health officials.

There have now been a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the start of the pandemic and 1,753 deaths.

The median age of those who have died is 83 years and 94pc had underlying medical conditions.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270, of which 43pc have been men and 57pc have been women.

The median age is 34 years old and 69pc of these cases were under 45 years of age.

Twenty counties reported new cases, with 55pc in Dublin, 10pc in Kildare, and 6pc in Cork, with all other counties amounting for 5pc or less.

There have been 470 total clusters in residential care facilities and 1,110 deaths associated with these clusters.

There are now 11 cases of the virus in our hospitals.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that there are outbreaks in work settings.

“We are now seeing outbreaks of the virus in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop. We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks," he said.

Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said that there is no way to predict "how you will feel if you get it".

"Avoidance is always better than cure. Sticking to the fundamental public health advice is the key to suppressing this virus.

“Don’t underestimate how important it is to keep washing your hands, keep your distance from others, wear face coverings when in healthcare settings, in shops and on public transport, remember to use good cough/sneeze hygiene, these steps are vital to protecting everyone in the community, especially the most vulnerable," Dr Hamilton added.

