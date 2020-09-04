Coronavirus Ireland: no new deaths and 98 new cases

There have been no new deaths and a further 98 coronavrius cases in Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 29,303 confirmed cases.

Of the cases confirmed today, 48 are men and 50 are women, 66pc are under 45 years of age.

42pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and nine cases have been identified as community transmission.

There have been 24 cases in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, eight in Kerry, six in Kilkenny, six in Limerick, six in Louth, five in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, reminded revellers to keep social distance "top of mind".

“As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than 6 visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible," he said.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from COVID-19.”

