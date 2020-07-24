Coronavirus Ireland: No new deaths and 20 further cases confirmed

PPE equipment hangs outside tents where Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria (Jerome Delay/PA)

There have been no further deaths and 20 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There have now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 25,845 cases.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the public has reason to be "positive" but that it is still a "dangerous illness".

“Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable," he said.

He added that washing hands, maintaining social distance and wearing face coverings is crucial.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Let’s keep going.”

