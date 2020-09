There have been no new deaths and a further 102 new coronavirus cases in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 29,774 cases and a total of 1,777 deaths.

The 14 day incidence is now 35 per 100,000 in Ireland.

There have been two new clusters in residential care facilities over the past week, one of which was in a nursing home.

There are 49 people in hospital with the coronavirus and nine in ICU.

More to follow

Read More

Online Editors