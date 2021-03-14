Coronavirus Ireland: No further deaths and 384 new cases confirmed

There have been no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 384 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

The total number of deaths of people with Covid-19 in Ireland remains at 4,534, while Ireland’s case count has risen to 226,741.

Of the cases notified today, 145 are in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 349 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland has been temporarily suspended due to reports of blood clotting events in four people in Norway in recent days.

In a statement from Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, he confirms the decision was taken in light of this new evidence and following discussions with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The “temporary deferral” of the administration of the vaccine is effective immediately.

More than 117,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

"The decision to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was based on new information from Norway that emerged late last night," Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases, Deputy CMO Dr Glynn said.

“However, acting on the precautionary principle, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland,” Dr Glynn said.

In a statement, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said: “An analysis of our safety data that covers reported cases from more than 17 million doses of vaccine administered has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

"In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population”.

