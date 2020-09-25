Coronavirus Ireland: no further deaths and 326 new cases

There have been no further deaths and 326 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 34,315 cases and 1,797 deaths in the country.

The news comes as Donegal is to move into Level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight following a spike in cases in recent days.

Of the cases notified today, 162 are men and 152 are women, 69pc are under 45 years of age and 33pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

49 cases have been identified as community transmission.

152 new cases have been recorded in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Kerry, 8 in Louth, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Tipperary and 5 in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in 8 counties.

Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed to people in Donegal and Dublin to limit their social contacts.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks," he said.

Dr Glynn said that there is "every chance" that other cities can move to lockdown.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to Level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control," said Dr Glynn.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”

The Taoiseach expressed concern at high numbers of cases in Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Cork earlier today.

