Coronavirus Ireland: no further deaths and 252 new cases

There have been no further deaths and 252 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 70,711 coronavirus cases in Ireland and 2,022 deaths.

There are 88 cases in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo, with the remaining 85 cases spread across 20 counties.

289 people are in hospital, with 11 admitted in the last 24 hours and 33 are in ICU.

Of the cases notified today, 124 are men, 128 are women.

65pc are under 45 years of age with the median age being 34.

The "worry level" of the population in regards to the level of concern in the population overall is now similar to June, according to CMO Dr Tony Holohan.

He said that while Nphet does not want people to be worried, he said that this may be related to people dropping their guard.

