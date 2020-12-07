Coronavirus Ireland: No further deaths and 242 new cases

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has warned against people going on sun or ski holidays. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

There have been no further deaths and 242 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths and 74,468 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 113 are men and 129 are women.

63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old

There were 76 cases in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 223 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 28 are in ICU.

There were an additional nine people hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

