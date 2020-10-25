Coronavirus Ireland: no further deaths and 1,025 new cases of Covid-19

There have been no further deaths and 1,025 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

That means the total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains unchanged from yesterday, while the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 57,128.

Of today's cases, 508 are men while 506 are women, with 71pc under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

In total, 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

Northern Ireland today reported eight further eight deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period in and 896 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is “increasingly optimistic” that a virus vaccine will be approved in the “next couple of months”.

Speaking on RTÉ, he said that a vaccine could be available as soon as during the first three months of 2021 based on information provided to the government by WHO statements and companies who are developing the vaccine.

