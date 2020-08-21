Coronavirus Ireland: no further deaths, 79 new cases

There have been no further deaths and 79 new coronavirus cases in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) is reporting this evening.

There have now been a total of 1,776 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Of the 79 new cases, 39 are men and 40 are women. 73pc are under 45 years of age, 30 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 21 cases have been identified as community transmission.

43 of the cases are in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer thanked the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly for their co-operation with localised lockdown.

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives," he said.

The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare."

He said that the nation must show solidarity with Kildare.

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice. I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2m distance from each other and wear a facecovering in shops and on public transport.

"These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease," he added.

Online Editors