Coronavirus Ireland: nine further deaths and seven new cases

A further nine people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland, with eight of the deaths reported today occurred in April, May and June this year.

These deaths are late notifications, Nphet said this evening.

There have now been a total of 1,763 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland.

A further seven cases have also been confirmed, with a total of 25,826 cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has said that the public must "hold firm".

Dr. Ronan Glynn: “Two weeks ago, we expressed our concerns about worrying trends in the progression of COVID-19 in Ireland. Collectively, people in Ireland responded to this call for action and together have broken chains of transmission.

"This is a further demonstration of the power of people working together and rising to the continued challenge of this unprecedented pandemic. What we need now is to hold firm and keep up the good work," he said.

He said the "important progress" made can be maintained.

“I believe we can maintain the important progress we have made together, but only if we continue to heed the public health advice - physical distance of 2m between one another, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering where appropriate and cough/sneeze hygiene.”

The R value, or the reproduction value of the virus has now decreased and is between 1 and 1.4

“That the R value has decreased is welcome news," said Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

"However, it is tempered by the fact that this novel virus is still with us, and it only needs our complacency to spread widely once again as it wants to do. This is a long game. As we head into the weekend and beyond, we must continue to remain vigilant in order to keep this progress up," he added.

Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE Dr Colm Henry also said that washing hands, wearing face coverings and keeping your distance remain crucial.

“We can all play our part in ensuring our hospitals and care settings resume their vital work by following public health advice," he said.

"Every small, individual action as you go about your day – keeping your distance, washing your hands, wearing a face covering – is an act of solidarity with frontline healthcare workers who want to see and treat patients," he added.

