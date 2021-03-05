Coronavirus Ireland: nine further deaths and 522 new cases confirmed

There have been nine further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 522 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the number of people who have died with coronavirus in Ireland to 4,405, while the total case count within the State has risen to 222,169.

There are 426 people with Covid-19 in hospitals as of 2pm today, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 people have been hospitalised with the virus in the last 24 hours while 43 Covid patients were discharged.

460,637 doses of vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday, March 2, of which 316,056 are first doses and 144,581 second doses.

Earlier today it was confirmed that the HSE will not meet its target of 100,000 vaccine doses administered for next week due to a temporary shortfall in Astrazeneca supplies. It is believed the HSE will now deliver 84,000 doses next week.

The HSE also fell short of its target last week and is forecast to do so for this week, but it is expected the shortfall will be corrected by the end of the month.

The Astrazeneca shipments in question are 75,000 doses less than originally expected.

Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry today said that most of the over 85 cohort will have received their first shot this week but admitted between 600 and 800 will not receive their first dose until next week due to issues for some GP practices.

People aged between 16 and 69 who have underlying conditions that make them at-risk to severe infection with Covid-19 are also due to begin receiving their first dose next week.

