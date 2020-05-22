| 11.4°C Dublin

Coronavirus Ireland: Ministers push to slash two metre social distancing rule to one metre

The 2m social distancing rule is based on the spread of droplets that could contain Covid-19

A Covid 19 compliance officer puts up social distancing signs on a building site in Dublin's city centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Ministers have pushed for the 2m social distancing rule to be eased as the government considers lifting more Covid-19 restrictions.

At a Cabinet meeting, ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the strict social distancing rule to 1m.

The move would have significant implications for businesses seeking to reopen and also allow schools have more students in classrooms when they return.

