Coronavirus Ireland: Ministers push to slash two metre social distancing rule to one metre

A Covid 19 compliance officer puts up social distancing signs on a building site in Dublin's city centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ministers have pushed for the 2m social distancing rule to be eased as the government considers lifting more Covid-19 restrictions.

At a Cabinet meeting, ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the strict social distancing rule to 1m.

The move would have significant implications for businesses seeking to reopen and also allow schools have more students in classrooms when they return.

The 2m social distancing rule is based on the spread of droplets that could contain the coronavirus. It was noted at the Cabinet meeting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises 1m rather than 2m. However, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control suggests the further distance is the best advice. Sources said Disability Minister Finian McGrath and Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O'Connor raised the issue at the cabinet meeting. After the meeting, two other Cabinet ministers also said the reducing the distance should be consider to make it easier for businesses and schools to reopen. "If you had a metre between each desk in a school or tables in a restaurant that would make a big difference," a Senior minister said. "It's not one for today or tomorrow but it could become a big issue in a few weeks time," the source added. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told ministers he will organise a meeting with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan where they can raise their concerns about public health advice.

