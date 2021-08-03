Coronavirus Ireland: masks 'will be needed well beyond Christmas'

Professor Anthony Staines 'mask wearing is a minor inconvenience, but Covid-19 is definitely not'

Irish people should continue to wear face coverings even after the worst of Covid is over, a leading expert has said.

England’s so called ‘Freedom Day’ saw the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions including an end to mandatory mask wearing and the enforcement of social distancing.

But Professor of public health at Dublin City University Anthony Staines says mask wearing is a “minor inconvenience”.

Prof Staines, a prominent advocate for ‘Zero Covid’ throughout the pandemic, has said to make mask wearing unnecessary we need to bring viral transmission and case numbers under control.

He recommends that the public continue wearing masks into next year.

“I would continue to wear a mask well after Christmas. To make it unnecessary we need to bring viral transmission and case numbers down a lot,” Prof Staines said.

Prof Staines said rising case numbers and the easing of restrictions do not go hand in hand.

“Mask wearing is a minor inconvenience, but Covid-19 is definitely not. Five to 10pc of young people will have serious long-term effects and about seven to 10pc of older people,” he said.

Prof Staines also stressed the importance of continued mask wearing even when vaccinated.

“The Delta variant is very transmissible, and you can still get it when vaccinated so I wouldn’t be throwing away the mask once you’ve been vaccinated,” he said.

Nearly 70pc of people in Ireland are now fully vaccinated and 79pc have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

By law, face coverings must be worn on public transport and while in shops and other indoor settings such as cinemas and restaurants when not seated. Prof Staines also said continued mask wearing will benefit the transmission of other conditions.

“A shift to outdoor culture and more mask wearing and working from home are not bad things. Mask wearing could be a permanent change in our behaviour like the Asian culture,” he added.