Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: WHO now recommends fabric face masks as global death toll nears 400,000

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.





13:00 06/06/2020

Dutch mink cull starts as coronavirus spreads to 10th farm

Expand Close Mink on a farm. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mink on a farm.

Dutch mink farms have begun a government-ordered cull amid concern that animals infected with coronavirus could transmit the illness to humans.

Infected mink have been found on 10 Dutch farms where the ferret-like animals are bred for their fur, according to the country's Food & Wares Authority.

"All mink breeding farms where there is an infection will be cleared, and farms where there are no infections won't be," said spokeswoman Frederique Hermie.

The government ordered the cull of 10,000 mink on Wednesday after determining that affected farms could act as a long-term reservoir of disease.

Dutch mink were first infected with coronavirus by their handlers in April. In May, the government identified two cases in which humans had been infected by sick animals -- the only animal-to-human transmissions known since the global outbreak began in China.





12:30 06/06/2020

Fugitive virus remains a risk as we head for super-charged phase-two exit from lockdown

Eilish O'Regan

How much of a grip does the dangerous and elusive Covid-19 virus still have on us as we head towards a super-charged phase-two exit from lockdown next week?

Are we ready and what do we need to know about the risks ahead?

The reality is that while Covid-19 is weakened, it remains a fugitive virus among us. For many weeks the focus has been on infection hotspots like nursing homes and more recently meat plants - but the advantage in trying to contain these outbreaks is that public health doctors are able to pinpoint the location of infections.

Full story here:

Read More





12:00 06/06/2020

Penneys stores to reopen next week

Expand Close Penneys on Mary St, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Penneys on Mary St, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Baibre Power

It's the news that lots of shoppers have been waiting to hear - Penneys stores will reopen next week.

Primark bosses met last night and the company today confirmed that their stores with street access will open next Friday.

The 16 Penneys stores with street access opening next Friday June 12 are: Dublin's Mary Street and O'Connell Street, Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Drogheda, Newbridge, Waterford, Tralee, Cork, Clonmel, Swords, Ballina and Killarney.

The remaining 20 stores opening on Monday June 15 are: Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Nutgrove, Santry, Artane, Navan, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Ennis, Dooradoyle, Letterkenny, Galway S.C, Galway Eyre Square, Longford, Castlebar, Athlone, Dundalk Marshes, Wilton and Carlow temporary store.





11:30 06/06/2020

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus as number of deaths near 400,000

Expand Close Summer season: The pool area of a holiday village in Sicily is cleaned for its first visitors since the lockdown. PHOTOS: REUTERS REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Summer season: The pool area of a holiday village in Sicily is cleaned for its first visitors since the lockdown. PHOTOS: REUTERS

Some countries have seen Covid-19 cases rising as lockdowns ease, and populations must protect themselves from the coronavirus while authorities continue testing, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

More than 6.77 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 395,053 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of this morning.

British scientists halted a major drug trial after finding that the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential "game changer" in the pandemic, was "useless" at treating Covid-19 patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of Covid-19 transmission to help reduce the spread of the pandemic disease.

India reported a record 9,887 new coronavirus cases in one day on Saturday and overtook Italy as the world's sixth-biggest outbreak, two days before the relaxing of a lockdown with the reopening of malls, restaurants and places of worship.

The US economy unexpectedly added jobs in May, surprising economists and analysts who had forecast millions more losing their livelihoods, and raising hopes of a faster economic recovery than expected.

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the UN agency warned Latin American governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the coronavirus spread throughout the region





11:00 06/06/2020

Thousands face childcare 'gap' as they return to work before the crèches are due to reopen

Anne-Marie Walsh

Thousands of workers face being left without childcare after the Government fast-tracked the reopening of the economy.

Retail staff will return to work in bigger numbers from June 15 as shopping centres open their doors and the exit from the Covid-19 crisis is accelerated.

But the first crèches and childminders will not be back in business until June 29.

General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said some workers will face major difficulties because of a gap between the date they return to work and availability of childcare.





10:30 06/06/2020

Iranian wedding party fuelled new Covid-19 surge, President Rouhani says

A wedding party contributed to a new surge in coronavirus infections in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday but insisted the country had no option but to keep its economy open despite warnings of a second wave of the epidemic.

Iran, which has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, has reported a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent days. Thursday's toll of 3,574 new cases was the highest since February, when the outbreak was first reported.

"At one location, we witnessed a peak in this epidemic, the source of which was a wedding that caused problems for the people, health workers and losses to the economy and the country's health system," Rouhani said on state TV. He did not say when or where the wedding took place.

New cases dipped to 2,886 on Friday, bringing Iran's total cases to more than 167,000, with over 8,000 deaths.

Health officials have been warning of a second wave of the outbreak, but say a reason for the surge in new cases could be wider testing. One official said about 70pc of the new cases in Tehran were among those who had traveled outside the capital in recent days.





10:00 06/06/2020

'We can't wait to open,' say retailers as they prepare to welcome customers again

Expand Close Back in business: Kate Masterson of the Kitchen Whisk shop on Wicklow Street gets ready for the reopening on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Back in business: Kate Masterson of the Kitchen Whisk shop on Wicklow Street gets ready for the reopening on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Bairbre Power

The big focus is on bricks and mortar stores from next Monday.

The biggest shift in opening dates is undoubtedly for the shopping centres whose fortunes changed massively, moving by almost two months, from phase five on August 10, and fast-forwarded to June 15.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Dundrum Town Centre, the largest shopping centre in the country, said it "welcomed the update from the Government and is working towards the revised timelines".

Full story here:

Read More





09:30 06/06/2020

The full plan to speed up exit from lockdown

Ireland is being fast-tracked out of months of Covid-19 lockdown after the Taoiseach announced a major acceleration of the easing of social distancing restrictions.

Leo Varadkar decided to overrule public health advice to speed-up his roadmap for reopening the country.

The significant move means from Monday people will be able to travel anywhere in their county.

The decision was taken despite advice from chief medical officer Tony Holohan insisting people should only be allowed to travel 20km from their homes.

Meanwhile, every single retail outlet across the country has been given the green light to open their doors to customers next week as long as they adhere to social distancing rules. Shopping centres can also reopen even though Mr Holohan said they should remain closed.

The Irish Independent has also seen a new Government report suggesting the two-week self-isolation period for passengers arriving in Ireland should be lifted for certain people.

Read More





09:00 06/06/2020

George Floyd protests planned across UK despite public urged to avoid mass gatherings

Expand Close Protesters in London’s Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter rally (Victoria Jones/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Protesters in London’s Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter rally (Victoria Jones/PA)





Anti-racism protests are planned across the UK this weekend in the wake of the death of George Floyd – but ministers have urged people to avoid mass gatherings.

African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.

Demonstrators are expected to converge on Parliament Square in London on Saturday and the US Embassy in the capital the next day, while other events are planned across the country.

An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bristol, which will include a march through the city to Castle Park on Sunday, Avon and Somerset police said.

But ministers have urged people not to gather in large numbers and police have warned that mass demonstrations could be unlawful.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he was “appalled” by the death of Mr Floyd, but stressed that the UK was still facing a health crisis and coronavirus remained a “real threat”.





08:30 06/06/2020

‘Bat-like’ sensor could help social distancing as lockdown lifts

A new “bat-like” sensor, which could help social distancing as lockdown measures are eased, has been developed by a Scottish start-up company.

Alex Bowen’s creation uses echolocation instead of light to receive images – much like a bat uses sound to identify its surroundings – without identifiable data and allows artificial intelligence (AI) to understand the physical world.

Despite first focusing on domestic applications, it is hoped the sensor could help make social distancing in office buildings and other areas easier while still ensuring privacy.

They used MEMS microphones – already widely used in mobile phones and smart home assistants – for the sensor which could now provide a base to create more advanced AI products.





08:00 06/06/2020

Prince William reveals he has secretly been a helpline counsellor for people in crisis

Expand Close Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with staff during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with staff during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he has been secretly counselling people contacting a crisis helpline developed by his Royal Foundation.

William’s work with Shout 85258 – a round-the-clock text messaging helpline – was announced to mark Volunteers Week.

Last month, the duke and duchess marked the service’s first anniversary by speaking to some of its volunteers via video call, and William said: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”

Kate has also been helping others and has taken part in “check in and chat” calls with those self-isolating or vulnerable as part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS Volunteer Responders scheme.

A royal source said the Cambridges would be carrying out official events via video calls for the foreseeable future but they were hoping to resume visits in person at some point.

Online Editors