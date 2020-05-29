Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: We are on track to phase two of leaving lockdown - Taoiseach

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

16.08 29/05/2020

Schools will reopen at the beginning of the academic year at the end of August, taoiseach confirms

Taoiseach Leo Varakdar.

Taoiseach Leo Varakdar.

Primary and secondary schools will reopen at the beginning of the academic year at the end of August, the taoiseach has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon at government buildings after today’s Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that education minister Joe McHugh presented a memo to Cabinet which stated that the government will go ahead with reopening schools at the end of the summer

“He confirmed that it is the intention of government to reopen our primary and secondary schools at the start of the school year. The start of the school year as you know begins at the end of August, not September, so it is intended to reopen primary schools and secondary schools at the end of august at the normal time that the academic year begins,” he said.

He said that research is underway to ensure “low risk” in reopening schools

“They’re making good progress particularly paying attention to new and emerging research on the level of risk of the schools reopening and as the research continues to come in, it is not a ‘no risk’ scenario but it is a low risk scenario,” he said.

Workers on maternity leave to be included in wage scheme as "anomaly" removed

Industry Correspondent Anne-Marie Walsh Reports

WORKERS returning from maternity or adoptive leave will be included in a government scheme to subsidise their wages during the Covid-19 crisis.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said the scheme will be changed to address an “anomaly” that excluded them following a cabinet meeting today.

Those who were not on their employers’ payroll on February 29 or were being paid during January or February this year because they were on unpaid leave were not eligible under the criteria for the scheme.

The amendment will be legislated for later in the year but the change should apply from June 12.

Employers can apply for backdated payments from March 26 to subsidise their workers’ pay.

However, if a worker has been receiving the Covid-19 emergency pandemic payment in the meantime, they will not be entitled to backdated payments.

Under the scheme, employers’ can apply to have up to 85pc of their workers’ wages subsidised by the state.

15.35 29/05/2020

Press briefing at government briefings post Cabinet meeting-

Leo Varadkar:

'We are on track to Phase 2'

Schools will re-open in late August, he reiterates, but not every student may be able to return to school

He confirmed that the contract with private hospitals, which expires at the end of June, will not be extended, but a new agreement will be negotiated to allow for "stepping powers" where beds may be used in the case of a second wave

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe:

Over 400,000 are on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

The scheme has now been changed to accommodate the salaries of who are returning to work after maternal or paternal leave and were not on the payroll, after an anomaly emerged

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone:

Play pods will be introduced so children can play safely

Guidance will be issued today to childcare centres on reopening in line with public health advice

15.05 29/05/2020

Government not extending current contract with private hospitals for coronavirus capacity

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

THE government has decided not to extend the current contract for the use of private hospitals to provide extra bed capacity due to coronavirus beyond the end of June.

However, it is planned that a new deal will be negotiated to allow full access to the hospitals in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.

The original agreement with private hospitals cost €115m a month for three months.

Independent.ie understands that the Cabinet today approved a proposal not to extend the contract.

WATCH: Meeting the neighbours but sticking to the rules – the public's plans for this Bank Holiday weekend

As good weather is predicted for the Bank Holiday weekend; we asked the public about how they plan on spending leisure their time, while still being responsible during the pandemic.

14.27 29/05/2020

Varadkar says there's a 'good chance' two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a media briefing on coronavirus (PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a media briefing on coronavirus (PA)

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said there's a "good chance" the two metre social distancing rule can be reduced to one, if the spread of coronavirus continues to drop.

He also said he believes the country is "on track" to see a further easing of restrictions on June 8.

Mr Varadkar said there's a possibility that the roadmap for reopening can be accelerated for businesses like hairdressers and bars, but the "worst thing for everyone" would be if restrictions had to be re-imposed because this was done too soon.

Speaking on FM104 radio Mr Varadkar said more than 1,500 people have died and a lot of people are still sick.

13.10 29/05/2020

Dublin City University students will be able to book campus accomodation for as little as one night

Accomodation at St Patrick;s College in Drumcondra (Photo: Doug O'Connor)

Accomodation at St Patrick;s College in Drumcondra (Photo: Doug O'Connor)

Education Editor Katherine Donnelly Reports

Students attending Dublin City University in the autumn are being offered a flexible approach to campus accommodation including booking for specific days, weeks or months for the academic year ahead.

The unprecedented approach to renting out rooms in campus residences reflects the dramatic change to college life anticipated because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Like all other third-level colleges, DCU is planning for a situation where not all students will be on campus at the same time, with a hybrid tuition model combining online and face to face classes.

DCU has announced that lectures will be primarily online with student attending campus for face-to-face laboratory classes, practical sessions, and small group interactions, where possible.

“In these circumstances, it is clear that all students will not be on campus at the same time, and that it is highly unlikely that any given student would need to be on campus more than a small number of days per week, “ the college stated today.

As a consequence, DCU added, the accommodation requirements of students in the coming year will be very different from normal.

The university’s plans are guided by public health advice and the constraints of social distancing, which is currently based on individuals being separated by two metres, although that may change.

DCU is encouraging existing and prospective students to book accommodation as normal but described the arrangements for this year as highly flexible.

12.30 29/05/2020

Retail sales fall more than a third in April

David Chance Reports

Retail sales in April fell by double the pace of the worst month in the financial crisis as the Covid measures kept consumers locked down in their homes instead of out on the high street.

“The volume of retail sales decreased by 35.4pc in April 2020 when compared to March 2020 on a seasonally adjusted basis,” the Central Statistics Office said today.

“This is the largest monthly decrease since January 2009 when Retail Sales fell by 16.8pc and follows a monthly decrease of 12.5pc recorded for March 2020.” It said.

“On an annual basis, volume decreased by 43.3pc in April,” the CSO said.

Even when the highly volatile car sales sector is excluded, sales were still down by almost a quarter, both from March and from April last year.

11.01 29/05/2020

Borrowing falls off a cliff, savings surge as Covid hits households

Nearly a quarter of households with kids said they had to dip into savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nearly a quarter of households with kids said they had to dip into savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reports David Chance

Personal borrowing hit its lowest level since 2014 in April as the Coronavirus lockdowns and households increased savings by the largest amount on record, according to the Central Bank of Ireland.

The bank said that deposits from Irish resident households increased by €3.0bn in April, the largest increase in household deposits since the series began.

“The growth in deposits is likely to reflect the reduced consumption due to the Covid-19 containment measures, “it noted.

Consumer lending seems to have been significantly impacted by the COVID crisis, experiencing a net decrease by €277m in the month.

“This is the largest monthly decline since early 2014,” the Central Bank said.

There is also some evidence of precautionary saving by companies as deposits from Irish non-financial corporations increased by €1.2bn.

“This level of inflows is not unusual in recent years but may highlight an increased focus on cash management given the current economic environment,” the bank said.

10.20 29/05/2020

Daniel sa Bhaile - Irish country singer launches own at-home chat show

Daniel sa Bhaile is a new at-home chat show from Irish country singer Daniel O'Donnell. The show will be hosted by Daniel from his Donegal home, as he chats to fans and friends about lockdown life. Daniel sa Bhaile begins on TG4 on Sunday June 7 at 6.40pm.

09.35 29/05/2020

People told to 'use common sense' if having picnics this weekend

People who want to have picnics in parks or on beaches have been told to "go somewhere else" if their chosen location is crowded.

Senior government official Liz Canavan - who previously discouraged people from having picnics in public amenities - said the public should "use common sense" ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

It comes as temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-twenties in the coming days after soaring to 26C yesterday.

Ms Canavan urged people to follow the public health guidelines like social distancing when they're out in the expected good weather. She also asked motorists to consider road safety amid a rise in fatalities this year.

08.10 29/05/2020

Almost 3,000 passengers arriving in Dublin Airport did not fill out Covid location form

A Eurowings Airbus taxis at Newcastle Airport (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Eurowings Airbus taxis at Newcastle Airport (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Almost a third of passengers arriving in Dublin Airport were still not filling in passenger location forms up to last week, reports Political Editor Philip Ryan.

07.35 29/05/2020

'Very low' level of disease means path is clear to next easing phase

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, speaking during a COVID-19 update briefing at the Department of Health, in Dublin.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, speaking during a COVID-19 update briefing at the Department of Health, in Dublin.

The country is on course to take the next step to ease the lockdown as the latest trends show the coronavirus is being crushed.

The level of the disease in the community is now "very low" and all indications are that overall control of the virus is now "astonishingly stable".

The optimistic verdict was delivered by Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University yesterday, who is leading a team tracking the spread of virus.

He said: "Intensive care and hospital admissions as well as the number of deaths per day continue to decline.

Taxpayers face extra €24m bill for cleaning and hand sanitisers in schools for just one term

The only alcohol helping to stop the spread of the virus is that found in hand sanitiser. Photo: Getty Images

The only alcohol helping to stop the spread of the virus is that found in hand sanitiser. Photo: Getty Images

The cost of cleaning and provision of hand sanitisers in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would run to a massive €24m for the period between September and Christmas, reports Education Editor Katherine Donnelly.

07.01 29/05/2020

Extra money for parents to offset crèche fees and increased pay for childcare workers on table in government talks

Schools and creches have been closed in Ireland since March (Danny Lawson/PA)

Schools and creches have been closed in Ireland since March (Danny Lawson/PA)

Parents will get more money to offset crèche fees and the State will play a greater role in providing childcare under plans being discussed by the three parties in government talks, Political Correspondent Hugh O'Connell reports.

