Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: We are on track to phase two of leaving lockdown - Taoiseach

16.08 29/05/2020
Primary and secondary schools will reopen at the beginning of the academic year at the end of August, the taoiseach has confirmed.
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon at government buildings after today’s Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that education minister Joe McHugh presented a memo to Cabinet which stated that the government will go ahead with reopening schools at the end of the summer
“He confirmed that it is the intention of government to reopen our primary and secondary schools at the start of the school year. The start of the school year as you know begins at the end of August, not September, so it is intended to reopen primary schools and secondary schools at the end of august at the normal time that the academic year begins,” he said.
He said that research is underway to ensure “low risk” in reopening schools
“They’re making good progress particularly paying attention to new and emerging research on the level of risk of the schools reopening and as the research continues to come in, it is not a ‘no risk’ scenario but it is a low risk scenario,” he said.
Industry Correspondent Anne-Marie Walsh Reports
WORKERS returning from maternity or adoptive leave will be included in a government scheme to subsidise their wages during the Covid-19 crisis.
Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said the scheme will be changed to address an “anomaly” that excluded them following a cabinet meeting today.
Those who were not on their employers’ payroll on February 29 or were being paid during January or February this year because they were on unpaid leave were not eligible under the criteria for the scheme.
The amendment will be legislated for later in the year but the change should apply from June 12.
Employers can apply for backdated payments from March 26 to subsidise their workers’ pay.
However, if a worker has been receiving the Covid-19 emergency pandemic payment in the meantime, they will not be entitled to backdated payments.
Under the scheme, employers’ can apply to have up to 85pc of their workers’ wages subsidised by the state.
15.35 29/05/2020
Press briefing at government briefings post Cabinet meeting-
Leo Varadkar:
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe:
Children's Minister Katherine Zappone:
15.05 29/05/2020
THE government has decided not to extend the current contract for the use of private hospitals to provide extra bed capacity due to coronavirus beyond the end of June.
However, it is planned that a new deal will be negotiated to allow full access to the hospitals in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.
The original agreement with private hospitals cost €115m a month for three months.
Independent.ie understands that the Cabinet today approved a proposal not to extend the contract.
As good weather is predicted for the Bank Holiday weekend; we asked the public about how they plan on spending leisure their time, while still being responsible during the pandemic.
14.27 29/05/2020
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said there's a "good chance" the two metre social distancing rule can be reduced to one, if the spread of coronavirus continues to drop.
He also said he believes the country is "on track" to see a further easing of restrictions on June 8.
Mr Varadkar said there's a possibility that the roadmap for reopening can be accelerated for businesses like hairdressers and bars, but the "worst thing for everyone" would be if restrictions had to be re-imposed because this was done too soon.
Speaking on FM104 radio Mr Varadkar said more than 1,500 people have died and a lot of people are still sick.
13.10 29/05/2020
Education Editor Katherine Donnelly Reports
Students attending Dublin City University in the autumn are being offered a flexible approach to campus accommodation including booking for specific days, weeks or months for the academic year ahead.
The unprecedented approach to renting out rooms in campus residences reflects the dramatic change to college life anticipated because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Like all other third-level colleges, DCU is planning for a situation where not all students will be on campus at the same time, with a hybrid tuition model combining online and face to face classes.
DCU has announced that lectures will be primarily online with student attending campus for face-to-face laboratory classes, practical sessions, and small group interactions, where possible.
“In these circumstances, it is clear that all students will not be on campus at the same time, and that it is highly unlikely that any given student would need to be on campus more than a small number of days per week, “ the college stated today.
As a consequence, DCU added, the accommodation requirements of students in the coming year will be very different from normal.
The university’s plans are guided by public health advice and the constraints of social distancing, which is currently based on individuals being separated by two metres, although that may change.
DCU is encouraging existing and prospective students to book accommodation as normal but described the arrangements for this year as highly flexible.
12.30 29/05/2020
David Chance Reports
Retail sales in April fell by double the pace of the worst month in the financial crisis as the Covid measures kept consumers locked down in their homes instead of out on the high street.
“The volume of retail sales decreased by 35.4pc in April 2020 when compared to March 2020 on a seasonally adjusted basis,” the Central Statistics Office said today.
“This is the largest monthly decrease since January 2009 when Retail Sales fell by 16.8pc and follows a monthly decrease of 12.5pc recorded for March 2020.” It said.
“On an annual basis, volume decreased by 43.3pc in April,” the CSO said.
Even when the highly volatile car sales sector is excluded, sales were still down by almost a quarter, both from March and from April last year.
11.01 29/05/2020
Reports David Chance
Personal borrowing hit its lowest level since 2014 in April as the Coronavirus lockdowns and households increased savings by the largest amount on record, according to the Central Bank of Ireland.
The bank said that deposits from Irish resident households increased by €3.0bn in April, the largest increase in household deposits since the series began.
“The growth in deposits is likely to reflect the reduced consumption due to the Covid-19 containment measures, “it noted.
Consumer lending seems to have been significantly impacted by the COVID crisis, experiencing a net decrease by €277m in the month.
“This is the largest monthly decline since early 2014,” the Central Bank said.
There is also some evidence of precautionary saving by companies as deposits from Irish non-financial corporations increased by €1.2bn.
“This level of inflows is not unusual in recent years but may highlight an increased focus on cash management given the current economic environment,” the bank said.
10.20 29/05/2020
Daniel sa Bhaile is a new at-home chat show from Irish country singer Daniel O'Donnell. The show will be hosted by Daniel from his Donegal home, as he chats to fans and friends about lockdown life. Daniel sa Bhaile begins on TG4 on Sunday June 7 at 6.40pm.
09.35 29/05/2020
People who want to have picnics in parks or on beaches have been told to "go somewhere else" if their chosen location is crowded.
Senior government official Liz Canavan - who previously discouraged people from having picnics in public amenities - said the public should "use common sense" ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
It comes as temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-twenties in the coming days after soaring to 26C yesterday.
Ms Canavan urged people to follow the public health guidelines like social distancing when they're out in the expected good weather. She also asked motorists to consider road safety amid a rise in fatalities this year.
08.10 29/05/2020
Almost a third of passengers arriving in Dublin Airport were still not filling in passenger location forms up to last week, reports Political Editor Philip Ryan.
07.35 29/05/2020
The country is on course to take the next step to ease the lockdown as the latest trends show the coronavirus is being crushed.
The level of the disease in the community is now "very low" and all indications are that overall control of the virus is now "astonishingly stable".
The optimistic verdict was delivered by Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University yesterday, who is leading a team tracking the spread of virus.
He said: "Intensive care and hospital admissions as well as the number of deaths per day continue to decline.
The cost of cleaning and provision of hand sanitisers in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would run to a massive €24m for the period between September and Christmas, reports Education Editor Katherine Donnelly.
07.01 29/05/2020
Parents will get more money to offset crèche fees and the State will play a greater role in providing childcare under plans being discussed by the three parties in government talks, Political Correspondent Hugh O'Connell reports.
