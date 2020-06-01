Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Two more people die and 66 new cases confirmed

| 16.9°C Dublin
Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.
08.35 1/06/2020
The decision by the Italian government to lift all restrictions on travel across the country from Wednesday has opened a rift among regional governors, who are worried that coronavirus infections will spread.
Italy confirmed the date for allowing free movement between the regions, as it prepares to reopen its borders to international tourism next week.
The decision, announced on Saturday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, came after the government reviewed the latest regional data on infections, which were considered reassuring.
As the virus began to spread, asthmatic Riadh Egan made the tough the decision to send her 15-month-old daughter to her mother's house. Here, she talks to Liadán Hynes about her diagnosis, and how she is coping with nine weeks apart from her child
07.10 01/06/2020
Ireland could risk "tragedy" with a resurgence of Covid-19 if the nation rushes to lift itself out of lockdown, Dr Gabriel Scally has warned.
Dr Scally, author of the Scally report on the CervicalCheck scandal and member of the UK's independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies group (Sage), said that while he understood the necessity of getting Ireland back to work and school, there should be no return to normal life before Covid-19 figures "are down to zero cases".
Controversial changes to the pension qualification age, raising it to 67 years next December, are now expected to go ahead - despite a range of General Election promises this would not happen, writes political correspondent John Downing.
Pupils will begin to return to school and families will be reunited on Monday as major changes are made to lockdown restrictions.
It is part of a wider easing of measures that will also see groups of up to six people allowed to meet in public places or private gardens and outdoor markets and car show rooms reopen.
But Government leaders have stressed social distancing measures must stay in place, particularly staying two metres apart from someone outside your household.
It comes as several scientists have criticised the move suggesting it is too early to lift restrictions and could cause coronavirus infections to rapidly rise again.
Ministers insist the time is right to ease the lockdown because the Government has met its five tests to do so and the rate of infection, or R value, has been consistently below one.
The new rules allow for families and friends to meet up for picnics and barbecues and travel freely around the country, so long as they do not stay anywhere overnight that is not their primary home.
