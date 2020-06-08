Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Today's changes as Ireland enters Phase Two of lockdown exit

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.





08:00 08/06/2020

Ireland enters phase two of the roadmap to reopening the country

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that Irish people have “earned the right to be hopeful about the future again” as the roadmap to reopen the country was accelerated.

The five phases in the original road will now be reduced to just four, allowing for the ‘new normal’ to take full effect on July 20.

Phase two of the plan to leave lockdown comes into fruition, as countywide travel is permitted, and the advice changes from 'stay at home' to 'stay local'.

Here are the changes that are made effective from today:

Over 70s

Over 70s can now welcome a small number of visitors to their homes

Shops will also provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 or in an at risk group

Social

People are urged to continue to avoid unnecessary travel

People can travel within their own county, or up to 20 km from their homes, whichever is greater

Groups of up to six people will be able to meet with each other indoors

Groups of up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sporting activities

Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals of loved ones, pay their respects and grieve together

Business

Solitary workers can return to their workplaces

Solitary workers can return to their workplaces As can can people who maintain a physical distance from others in their workplace

Working from home should remain the norm for those who can

Elite athletes may return to their training facilities

Marts can re-open and greyhound racing resume without spectators

All shops can reopen

Shops reopening – the ones not already open - will be required to operate staggered hours, opening no earlier than 10:30am and allocating dedicated time at the start for elderly, vulnerable and at-risk groups.

Amenities

Public libraries can reopen

There will be a new Summer Education Programme for children with special educational needs and disadvantage

Outdoor facilities and amenities for children – including commercial ones - can re-open

Playgrounds can reopen, and outdoor camps for children can also be run for groups of up to 15





07:40 08/06/2020

NI Public urged to help keep children safe from abuse during lockdown

Expand Close 'Many children say that cyberbullying is taking place during the night, without a parent’s knowledge' Photo: Getty Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Many children say that cyberbullying is taking place during the night, without a parent’s knowledge' Photo: Getty

The public has been urged to play their part in keeping children safe from abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police and a child protection charity have warned that spending more time at home is likely to lead to an increased risk of child sexual abuse in Northern Ireland.

It comes as incidents of viewing of indecent images of children and online grooming are increasing.

They are promoting the Stop It Now! UK and Ireland campaign urging a greater awareness of the law and consequences of offending, as well as appealing for everyone to do what they can to protect children.

Head of the Police Service NI’s Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, said children as well as those who pose a danger to them are spending more time online during lockdown.

He described those who pose a danger to children as viewing and sharing sexual images of those under 18, or engaging children in sexual conversations and behaviour.





07:20 08/06/2020

New easements for lockdown in Northern Ireland

Expand Close Stormont buildings, the site of the Northern Ireland government / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stormont buildings, the site of the Northern Ireland government

A series of lockdown easements will apply across Northern Ireland from Monday.

They include allowing those who are shielding to spend time outside with a person from another household, with social distancing observed.

Marriage and civil partnership ceremonies may take place outdoors with no more than 10 people in attendance, while the needs or welfare of animals can be tended to.

The reopening of outdoor sports facilities, as well as outdoor retailers such as car showrooms and agricultural machinery, are also allowed from Monday.

Meanwhile, dental surgeries are permitted to open for face-to-face urgent dental care in the first part of a three-stage reopening process.

The easements are more conservative than those in the Republic of Ireland, where from today a wider variety of retail shops can open.





07:00 08/06/2020

Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force

Expand Close Passengers wearing protective face masks practice social distancing as they queue for the customer service at the Helsinki International Airport in Vantaa, Finland May 13, 2020. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Passengers wearing protective face masks practice social distancing as they queue for the customer service at the Helsinki International Airport in Vantaa, Finland May 13, 2020. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

Travellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.

All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – will have to fill out an online locator form giving their contact and travel details, as well as the address of where they will isolate.

People who fail to comply could be fined £1,000 in England, and police will be allowed to use “reasonable force” to make sure they follow the rules.

The plans have been met with strong criticism from opposition parties and some Conservative MPs – as well as the travel industry.

British Airways has begun legal proceedings over what it calls the Government’s “unlawful” quarantine measures.









Online Editors