Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Today's changes as Ireland enters Phase Two of lockdown exit

08:00 08/06/2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that Irish people have “earned the right to be hopeful about the future again” as the roadmap to reopen the country was accelerated.
The five phases in the original road will now be reduced to just four, allowing for the ‘new normal’ to take full effect on July 20.
Phase two of the plan to leave lockdown comes into fruition, as countywide travel is permitted, and the advice changes from 'stay at home' to 'stay local'.
Here are the changes that are made effective from today:
Over 70s
Shops will also provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 or in an at risk group
Social
People are urged to continue to avoid unnecessary travel
People can travel within their own county, or up to 20 km from their homes, whichever is greater
Groups of up to six people will be able to meet with each other indoors
Groups of up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sporting activities
Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals of loved ones, pay their respects and grieve together
Business
Working from home should remain the norm for those who can
Elite athletes may return to their training facilities
Marts can re-open and greyhound racing resume without spectators
All shops can reopen
Shops reopening – the ones not already open - will be required to operate staggered hours, opening no earlier than 10:30am and allocating dedicated time at the start for elderly, vulnerable and at-risk groups.
Amenities
Public libraries can reopen
There will be a new Summer Education Programme for children with special educational needs and disadvantage
Outdoor facilities and amenities for children – including commercial ones - can re-open
Playgrounds can reopen, and outdoor camps for children can also be run for groups of up to 15
07:40 08/06/2020
The public has been urged to play their part in keeping children safe from abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.
Police and a child protection charity have warned that spending more time at home is likely to lead to an increased risk of child sexual abuse in Northern Ireland.
It comes as incidents of viewing of indecent images of children and online grooming are increasing.
They are promoting the Stop It Now! UK and Ireland campaign urging a greater awareness of the law and consequences of offending, as well as appealing for everyone to do what they can to protect children.
Head of the Police Service NI’s Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, said children as well as those who pose a danger to them are spending more time online during lockdown.
He described those who pose a danger to children as viewing and sharing sexual images of those under 18, or engaging children in sexual conversations and behaviour.
07:20 08/06/2020
A series of lockdown easements will apply across Northern Ireland from Monday.
They include allowing those who are shielding to spend time outside with a person from another household, with social distancing observed.
Marriage and civil partnership ceremonies may take place outdoors with no more than 10 people in attendance, while the needs or welfare of animals can be tended to.
The reopening of outdoor sports facilities, as well as outdoor retailers such as car showrooms and agricultural machinery, are also allowed from Monday.
Meanwhile, dental surgeries are permitted to open for face-to-face urgent dental care in the first part of a three-stage reopening process.
The easements are more conservative than those in the Republic of Ireland, where from today a wider variety of retail shops can open.
07:00 08/06/2020
Travellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.
All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – will have to fill out an online locator form giving their contact and travel details, as well as the address of where they will isolate.
People who fail to comply could be fined £1,000 in England, and police will be allowed to use “reasonable force” to make sure they follow the rules.
The plans have been met with strong criticism from opposition parties and some Conservative MPs – as well as the travel industry.
British Airways has begun legal proceedings over what it calls the Government’s “unlawful” quarantine measures.
