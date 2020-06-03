Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Three more Covid-19-related deaths as 47 more cases confirmed

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

17:45 03/06/2020

Three more Covid-19-related deaths as 47 more cases confirmed

Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been registered as 47 more cases are confirmed.

There is now a total of 25,111 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, after the new cases were registered and the denotification of 2 confirmed cases.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of two deaths.

The figure now stands at 1,659 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.





17:40 03/06/2020

Michael D Higgins delivers special message to 6th class pupils

Katherine Donnelly

President Michael D Higgins has delivered a special message to 6th class pupils, paying tribute to them for the way they have risen to the challenges of recent months.

The president has sent his best wishes to the 70,000 pupils who were not able to share the final months of primary school together and the rituals that go with it.

“The cancellation or postponement of Confirmations, sports days, school concerts, graduation ceremonies and other events which would traditionally mark and celebrate the end of your time in primary school will, no doubt, have been a source of disappointment for so many of you,” he stated.

17:20 03/06/2020

How house parties have become the ultimate sin and can be scene for super-spreading

Eilish O'Regan

Lockdown house parties among groups who don't live together are the new ultimate sin. They can become scenes for the super-spread of the coronavirus.

People may think they are not doing anyone any harm staying indoors and among their own group of friends.

But it is a perfect breeding ground for the virus.

And a legacy of revelries that were held over the bank holiday weekend may yet be seen in newly diagnosed cases of the infection in two weeks' time.

Full article here:

17:00 03/06/2020

Gradual easing of lockdown better for global supply chain, study suggests

Easing coronavirus lockdown measures over a 12-month period will minimise the impact on the global supply chain compared to lifting restrictions quickly, new research suggests.

The study, led by University College London (UCL) and Tsinghua University in China, assessed how the world’s economy could be affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

It found that a gradual easing of restrictions – rather than lifting them over a two-month period and introducing a second lockdown in January next year – would be “less disruptive” for the global supply chain.

It also suggests that stricter lockdowns implemented over a shorter period of time were “economically preferable” to more moderate measures imposed for four to six months.

The peer-reviewed study, which was published on Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature Human Behaviour, said businesses can “absorb the shock” of a brief lockdown better by relying on reserves.





16:40 03/06/2020

'There’s a difference between 5km in an urban area and a rural area' - Ministers wants changes to lockdown rules

Hugh O'Connell

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has called for changes to the lockdown rules, arguing there is a difference between 5km travel limit in an urban area and the same distance in a rural area.

Mr Ring said he had raised the issue of the difficulties facing people in rural areas as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions with his colleagues in Government.

Under current lockdown rules people are not permitted to travel 5km beyond their home.

The Government will decide before the end of the week whether to allow this limit to increase to 20km from next Monday under phase two of the reopening plan.

“I’ve raised that issue. There’s a difference between 5km in an urban area and a rural area and I hope that now that we’re coming into phase two of the lockdown that we’ll see changes,” Mr Ring told the Dáil on Wednesday.

16:20 03/06/2020

Company taxes hold up amid €6bn hole in State finances during Covid-19 pandemic

David Chance

The pandemic lockdowns punched a €6bn hole in Government finances as spending on welfare payments surged, although overall tax revenues held up remarkably well thanks to surging corporation receipts.

The monthly exchequer returns for May showed that voted spending had surged by a more than €5.2bn from a year ago, a level that was one quarter higher, to €26.1bn.

The overall deficit was €6.1bn at the end of May compared with a €63m deficit a year ago.

“The rise in expenditure primarily reflects increased departmental drawdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in relation to the Department of Health and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection,” the Department of Finance said today.

16:00 03/06/2020

Portugal seeking ‘air bridge’ with UK to avoid quarantine

Portugal’s foreign minister has said his country is in discussions with the UK about “air bridges” so tourists can avoid being quarantined.

Augusto Santos Silva told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “quarantine is an enemy of tourism”.

He went on: “During these weeks our diplomats will work together in order to guarantee that British tourists coming to Portugal would not be subjected on their return to England to any kind of quarantine.”

Italy, another country popular with UK tourists, began allowing people to travel in, out and around the country for the first time in around three months on Wednesday.

Most people arriving in the UK from Monday will be told to isolate for 14 days in an attempt to prevent coronavirus cases being introduced from overseas.





15:40 03/06/2020

Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptom

A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients.

Experts are assessing whether a special formulation of the cheap drug could help reduce the serious side effect seen among patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

It is hoped that the special formulation of the cheap anti-inflammatory drug, to be delivered at a certain point in illness among hospital patients, will reduce severe respiratory illness.

This could potentially lead to shorter hospital stays and fewer patients needing help in intensive care units (ICU).





15:10 03/06/2020

Child given plasma in UK coronavirus treatment trial

A child has become the first patient to receive a transfusion of plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus through a dedicated treatment trial.

Scientists say the randomised evaluation of Covid-19 therapy (recovery) trial tests existing treatments that may help people hospitalised with suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.

The randomly-selected patient is the first of any age to be transfused with Covid-19 convalescent plasma through the recovery trial, according to NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT).

The transfusion took place at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and the patient, who is under the age of 18, is also the first child to receive plasma through the NHSBT plasma programme.

Although patients have already received plasma through the REMAP-CAP trial, this was not focused solely on coronavirus and only adults in intensive care were able to receive the treatment, according to NHSBT.





14:40 3/06/2020

Dublin Black Lives Matter protest cancelled due to social distancing fears

Philip Ryan

A Dublin-based Black Lives Matter Solidarity Protest has been cancelled due to fears that it will breach social distancing rules.

The organisers of the anti-racism protest said that the event, which was to be held on June 8 outside the US Embassy, has been called off due to "potential fears of prosecution".

"We ask that people do not attend any protests in their own interests. We will share details of an alternative digital action," organisers said on Twitter.

13:40 3/06/2020

Cyprus brings forward lifting of many Covid-19 restrictions

Cyprus has accelerated the lifting of most of the country’s remaining coronavirus restrictions by three weeks, citing its consistently low infection rate since the May 4 end of a stay-at-home order.

The country’s health minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday the third phase of the country’s gradual rollback of restrictions will be completed by June 24 instead of July 14.

That means that as of June 9, shopping centres, airports and the interior seating spaces of hotels, bars and restaurants, open-air theatres and cinemas will be back in business.

Sports events without spectators, kindergartens, playgrounds, summer schools and school canteens also re-open on that date.

Casinos, dance schools, gyms, theme and water parks open their doors four days later.

A 10-person limit on public gatherings will stay in effect at least until June 24.

08:15 3/06/2020

Bulmers maker losing €7m per month due to Covid restrictions

Ellie Donnelly

C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, is currently losing €7m per month while pubs and restaurants are closed.

This excludes the furlough employee support currently circa €5m.

In March the UK and Irish governments announced major restrictions including the closure of pubs and restaurants in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The virtual shutdown of the hospitality sector has “materially impacted” C&C’s business, according to annual results from the group.

07:20 3/06/2020

Watchdog rebukes UK government over Covid testing data

David Hughes

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been rebuked by the country's statistics watchdog over coronavirus testing figures which are "still far from complete and comprehensible".

UK Statistics Authority chairman David Norgrove said "it is not surprising that given their inadequacy data on testing are so widely criticised and often mistrusted".

He criticised the way the figures are presented at the daily Downing Street briefings, with the headline total including both tests carried out and those which have been posted to recipients but not yet conducted.

07:15 3/06/2020

Sweden now has world's highest death rate after it decided to ignore lockdown advice

Anthony Cuthbertson

Sweden has taken the ignominious title of the country with the world's highest death rate from Covid-19.

The title, which was briefly held by the UK late last month, comes after Swedish officials decided to ignore the lockdown advice of countless health experts and kept the country largely open during the pandemic.

The number of deaths per capita in Sweden is now more than four times that of its Nordic neighbours.

07:00 3/06/2020

Over 70s can invite visitors into their homes from Monday – but no hugs for grandchildren

Philip Ryan

The over-70s will next week be able to invite their grandchildren and others into their homes for the first time in months, under the Government’s second phase of reopening the country.

However, children and adults will be told they must wear masks, gloves and stay strictly two metres away from the person who is cocooning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is also considering opening playgrounds in some areas to ease the burden of the lockdown on children.

