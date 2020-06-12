Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Three further deaths and 13 new cases confirmed

People wearing facemasks queuing outside Ikea in Dublin as the next phase of Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown exit begins (Niall Carson/PA)

Youths from a vocational high school produce bottles of hand sanitiser, to be donated to medical workers amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

17.31 12/06/2020

Three further deaths and 13 new cases

Gabija Gataveckaite reports

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 1,705 after a further three people have died.

13 new cases have also been confirmed.

In total, there have been 25,250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 10 June (25,237 cases), reveals:

· 57pc are female and 43pc are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,275 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6pc)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38pc, close contact accounts for 60pc, travel abroad accounts for 2pc.





16.32 12/06/2020

Prosecutors question Italian premier over slow coronavirus lockdowns

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte is being questioned by prosecutors investigating the lack of a coronavirus lockdown of two towns in Lombardy's Bergamo province that turned into some of the hardest-hit areas of the country's outbreak.

Doctors and virologists have said the two-week delay in quarantining Alzano and Nembro allowed the virus to spread in Bergamo, which saw a 571% increase in excess deaths in March compared with the average of the previous five years.

Lead prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota arrived with a team of aides at the premier's office in Rome, Palazzo Chigi.

She is also expected to question the health and interior ministers. In previous days, she has interviewed the head of the Superior Institute of Health.

No one has yet been placed under investigation and it is unclear what, if any, criminal blame will be assigned to public officials for decisions taken or not in the onetime epicentre of Europe's outbreak.

Among other things, the probe is looking into whether it fell to the national government in Rome, or the Lombardy regional authorities, to create a so-called "red zone" around the two towns.

'One woman queued from 3am with a child' - hundreds of shoppers at reopening of Penneys in Dublin

HUNDREDS of shoppers queued outside Penneys in the capital this morning, forcing the popular shop to open at 8.45am.

One female shopper had queued overnight to get into the flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin.

And a queue stretched around the block at Mary Street and O’Connell Street this morning and this afternoon.

WATCH: Penneys on Mary Street opened almost two hours early due to queues

15.37 12/06/2020

Calls for number of intensive care beds to be doubled

Cate McCurry, PA

An intensive care consultant has called for the Government to double the number of ICU beds as the health service grapples with "old infrastructure".

Dr Catherine Motherway said there is still significant work to do in critical care in Ireland, and that plans to improve the system need to be "accelerated".

She told the HSE's briefing on Friday that hospitals need to continue testing every patient coming into the system.

"We still have significant work to do in critical care in Ireland. We have always known and advocated for more beds - we need to double our ICU capacity and we need to do that properly," she said.

"We have old infrastructure in most ICUs. We need an increase in isolation ICU bed capacity and the HSE have been advocating for this for some time and we need to ensure we try and accelerate those plans going forward.

"We need to make sure we continue to test every patient coming into the hospital and ensure we don't mix streams.

"We have a Covid suspect stream and a non-Covid stream. We need to get back to doing as much elective surgery as is possible.

"We know the winter is difficult - it's always difficult in Ireland. We always have an increase in respiratory diseases and in capacity, and we see that in the trolley figures and we see it when we have to cancel elective surgery."

Children will only be in school one day per week if 2m social distancing rule is maintained – Education Minister

Education Minister Joe McHugh is preparing for all pupils to return to school in September regardless of what social distancing rules that may apply elsewhere in society.

Mr McHugh said that primary pupils would only be able to attend school for one day a week if the two metre social distancing rule is in place at the end of August.

At post-primary, the two metre protocol it would mean a two day week for most pupils.

The minister said sending children back part-time for two or three days a week “is not a runner”.

15.10 12/06/2020

'Significant' reduction in crime during pandemic, say An Garda Siochana

Reports Gabija Gataveckaite

Crime has reduced "significantly" during coronavirus pandemic, according to An Garda Siochana, with newly released figures showing that reports of thefts from other people have reduced by 62pc.

Reports of threats or attempts of murder, assault and harassments have fallen by 24pc, burglaries by 44pc with 2,000 reported and robberies by 30pc.

Thefts from shop have also reduced by 39pc, with 3,800 of occasions reported.

Theft of cars has fallen by 43pc and bikes by 9pc with in excess of 540 vehicles and 1100 pedal cycles were stolen during March, April and May.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "We have maintained our focus on protecting the vulnerable in the current situation. For example, early on we put in place a specific operation to help victims of domestic abuse, as well as encouraging all victims of this crime to report any concerns they have to us."

Crimes Against the Person

• Sexual Offences – 38%

• Attempts/ Threats to Murder, Assaults and Harassments – 24%

• Minor Assault – 30%

• Assault of Obstruction of a Garda/ Official, resisting Arrest + 25%

• Domestic Abuse Related Calls + 25%

• Breaches of Domestic Violence Order Incidents + 10%

• Formal Notifications to TUSLA +18%

Crimes Against Person:

• Burglaries – 44%

• Theft from Shop – 39%

• Theft from Person -62%

• Robberies -30%

• Trespassing + 12%

• Possession of an Article (with intent to burgle, steal, demand) +10%

• Fraud, Deception and Related Offences - 21%

o Account Take Over Frauds +56%

o Phishing/Vishing/Smishing Frauds +45%

o Shopping/Online Auction Fraud +55%



Crimes Against Society

• Controlled Drugs Offences + 10%

• Possession for Sale or Supply + 18%

• Simple Possession (personal use) + 7%

• Weapons and Explosives Offences + 8%.

• Possession of Offensive Weapons (not firearms) + 16%

• Damage to Property crimes - 19%

• Arson (Criminal Damage by Fire) + 9%

• Public Order Offences - 13%

• Drunkenness Offences - 28%

• Public Order Offences (threatening/abusive behaviour etc.) - 6%

Five ways shopping at Penneys has changed post-lockdown

The Penneys flagship store on Mary Street had to open almost two hours earlier than expected today due to the sheer numbers queuing to shop with summer clothes top of many people’s priority list.

Gardai and Penneys had early morning consultations and opened the store doors at around 8.30, two hours earlier that expected, in order to process the queue of around 150 people which snaked its way onto Jervis Street and ran the full length of the store and back around onto Parnell Street.

Clearly shoppers can't wait to get through the doors, so how different do the stores look, and how has the Penney's shopping experience changed?

One in five coronavirus patients in intensive care died amid growing concern for hospitals this winter

One in five of the 408 patients worst affected by Covid-19 who were admitted to intensive care so far has died, a leading consultant said today.

Dr Catherine Motherway, an intensive care consultant in Limerick extended her sympathy to the bereaved and said she and her colleagues are worried about how hospitals will cope next winter.

The death rate of 20pc is good by international standards, she told a HSE briefing.

14:40 12/06/2020

Restrictions on travel to other European countries may be lifted by end of the month

Hugh O'Connell and Cormac McQuinn

RESTRICTIONS on travel to other European countries may be a possibility in July under proposals being considered by Cabinet.

Currently the government is advising that no non-essential foreign travel take place due to the coronavirus crisis.

Independent.ie understands that there proposals to lift such restrictions to other EU States as early as the end of the month.

13:40 12/06/2020

Good news for wedding couples as guest lists to be reviewed by Holohan's expert team

Eilish O'Regan

Brides and grooms may soon have extra cause for celebration after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed his expert team was planning to review weddings.

And hairdressers will also be hoping for good news as Dr Holohan and his team meet next week to discuss pressing issues of public concern arising from the lockdown.

There will be new overall guidance on gatherings, which would allow couples who want to get married to decide on the size of their guest list.

Dr Holohan said they will also examine if hairdressers can reopen for business on June 29 rather than July 20.

And the National Public Health Emergency Team will also look at whether the two-metre physical distancing rule could be reduced to one metre in parts of the hospitality trade.

12:50 12/06/2020

Ryanair says travel forms are putting visitors but don’t help fight Covid 19

Donal O'Donovan

Ryanair has claimed Covid 19 travel forms visitors arriving in Ireland are obliged to fill out have “no scientific or medical efficacy,” in a letter to Simon Harris.

The airline released the open letter hours have joining rivals British Airways and Easyjet to launch a legal action against the British government’s quarantine policy.

In its open letter to Health Minister Simon Harris, Ryanair called on Government and NPHET to abandon what it said is “Ireland’s useless “form filling” quarantine, which has no scientific or medical efficacy, but is deterring EU visitors coming to Ireland in July and Augusts at a time when most other EU countries are removing restrictions and welcoming tourists.”

11:30 12/06/2020

VHI will allow Covid claims after U-turn on travel policy

Charlie Weston

A leading travel insurance provider has changed its rules to allow thousands of policyholders to claim for Covid-19 cancellations.

In March, Vhi said it was excluding virus-related claims for those renewing their MultiTrip insurance this year.

But in a major change, it will now allow anyone renewing their cover to claim for a cancelled holiday, as long as it was booked before March 19.

It means someone who had booked a holiday at the start of the year, but renewed their policy in May, will be able to make a claim if the flights and accommodation have been cancelled and they cannot get a refund from the airline or the accommodation provider.

10:20 12/06/2020

80 pc of healthcare workers with Covid-19 got the virus at work, new figures show

Eighty-eight per cent of Irish healthcare workers with Covid-19 got the virus at work, new figures the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) show.

Out of the 8,018 cases of infected healthcare workers, 2,551 are under investigation without a known source of transmission.

Those cases account for 32 pc of all healthcare worker cases and are not included in the percentages.

The data as of May 30, excluding cases which are unknown/under investigation, show:

88 pc got the virus in a healthcare setting as staff

4 pc from contact with a confirmed case

3 pc from travel

3 pc from community transmission

1 pc from a healthcare setting as patients.

The figures were presented to Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, who say they have received a commitment from Health Minister Simon Harris that the figures will now be published weekly.

The INMO is calling for a policy change that will amend regulations to class Covid-19 as a personal injury under health and safety legislation.

The union is also seeking better facilitation for healthcare workers who come into unprotected close contact with Covid-19 to self-isolate for 14 days, and for all healthcare workers to be provided with regular Covid-19 testing.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “One in three COVID-19 cases are healthcare workers. One in ten are nurses. And these figures show the vast majority have caught the virus at work.

“This figure cannot simply be accepted as normal. We need to tighten procedures and test more to ensure that frontline staff don’t get the virus they are fighting."





09:20 12/06/2020

WHO chief urges Russia to review its 'unusually low' death toll

Nataliya Vasilyeva in Moscow

The World Health Organisation has suggested that Russia should review the way it counts coronavirus deaths, describing the country's low death toll as "unusual".

The comments by a senior WHO official have again raised suspicions about Russia's death toll, which stands at just over 6,000 and is extremely low compared with other European countries. Russian officials have attributed it to widespread and early testing as well as the demographics.

Irishman Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said the outbreak in Russia had been following a trajectory similar to European countries, which is why its "low death rate is hard to understand".

He added, however, that WHO officials did not imply there was "systematic" under-reporting in Russia. His remarks have irked many in Moscow.

08:10 12/06/2020

Airports facing three-year road to recovery from pandemic crisis

Ralph Riegel

Irish airports are among Europe's hardest-hit by the pandemic, and a major aviation body has warned their recovery could take until 2023.

The airports have suffered a collapse in passenger numbers of more than 98pc.

And the UK's "blunt instrument" deployment of quarantine as a control measure also threatens to inflict damage the sector will take years to recover from.

While Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man have been exempted from the UK's controversial 14-day quarantine demand for all air travellers, Airports Council International (ACI) says it threatens to inflict not just an economic but a social blow to an already reeling industry.

07:15 12/06/2020

Thermal screening to protect shoppers at Kildare Village

Bairbre Power

Thermal screening will be used to keep shoppers safe when Kildare Village reopens on Monday.

The designer destination, which features 100 brands including restaurants, will be equipped with thermal scanners at the entrance.

Upon arrival visitors and staff from the shops will have their temperature checked by a thermal camera.

If their temperature is 37.5C and below, they will be given access.

07:10 12/06/2020

Face masks are 'not mandatory - but we should wear them in shops and on buses'

Eilish O'Regan and Cormac McQuinn

Wearing face masks or coverings will not be made mandatory but more people need to use them in shops and on public transport, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

He admitted that clearer "consistent communication" is needed around the wearing of face masks because of the relatively low take-up.

He reiterated that it is just part of a package of measures which needs to include physical distancing, hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is now likely that people will be confronted with more signs prompting them to wear a mask or face covering.

07:00 12/06/2020

Different approaches on island a 'threat to us all', warned Holohan

Ken Foxe

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan told the most senior officials of Government departments that different approaches to Covid-19 containment on both sides of the Border could "pose threats to us all".

Minutes of senior management meetings from the Department of Justice show how Dr Holohan delivered the warning in a briefing to secretaries general from across Government.

The minutes of the St Patrick's Day meeting said: "The CMO believes the differing responses in the North and the south of the country may pose threats to us all."

As lockdown began, Dr Holohan told the State's most senior officials to expect the situation to "continue for some time" with not enough information available to estimate when cases were likely to peak.

The records - which have been released under Freedom of Information - detail the Department of Justice response to the Covid-19 crisis throughout March, April, and May.

Online Editors