Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Ten new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths confirmed

18:40 02/06/2020

18:20 02/06/2020

Hosepipe ban Q&A: How likely is one, what will be prohibited and will it be worse than 2018?

Caroline O'Doherty

Q. What exactly is a hosepipe ban?

A. It’s the common term for a National Water Conservation Order – a legal power that Irish Water has to take actions to protect water supplies.

Q. Protect them from what?

A. In the current case, from unnecessary usage. That means anything that isn’t drinking, cooking, hygiene and manufacturing related.

Full story here:

18:10 02/06/2020

Latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Sunday (25,056 cases), reveals:

57pc are female and 43pc are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,292 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,986 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6pc)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “47pc of people are taking longer than four days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”





18:00 02/06/2020

Ten new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as eight more die with virus

Only ten new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases registered in Ireland to 25,066.

Eight more people have sadly died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

There have now been 1,658 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of COVID-19 notified, 54pc of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 4 June and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “As of midnight Monday 1 June, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7pc”





17:40 02/06/2020

Manufacturing at 'historically low levels' as new orders fall

Shawn Pogatchnik

Output, new orders and exports in Ireland all dropped last month at the second-worst rates on record and to "historically low levels", according to AIB.

The monthly manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) found three of every five firms suffered lower productivity than in April, itself a month of staggering slumps in factory output.

The headline PMI index rose in May to 39.2 from the 36.0 recorded in April, the first full month of lockdown, and the second-worst decline since the record 33.2 reached in 2009 at the low point of that recession.

Numbers below 50 represent falls in activity; the lower the number, the steeper the dive from the previous month.

17:20 02/06/2020

Barpark closed: Charlie Chawke's takeaway pub shut down after crowds gather

The Goat Bar & Grill located in Goatstown, serving alcohol drinks to locals and drinking in the car park. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Eugene Masterson

One of Ireland’s best-known publicans was forced to stop selling drink from an open-air van this Bank Holiday weekend after being told by gardai: ‘No more!’

On Friday, hordes of people could be seen drinking in a car park after buying alcohol from n open-air van selling pints of beer outside The Goat bar, in Goatstown on Dublin’s southside.

At one stage there were over 50 people in a queue, who patiently waited to be served and kept two metres apart.

Full story here:

17:00 02/06/2020

Queues of cars as McDonald’s drive-thrus reopen in Co Down

There were queues of cars in Co Down as the first McDonald’s restaurants reopened in Northern Ireland following lockdown.

The Bangor and Newtownards branches opened for drive-thru only customers, with a limited menu and £25 maximum spend on Tuesday morning.

Friends Zoe Mellon and Hannah Thompson were among the first customers in Bangor.

McDonald’s is staging a phased reopening of all drive-thrus across the UK this week following a pilot in May.

It had temporarily closed all its restaurants in Ireland and the UK in March.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday, TUV leader Jim Allister criticised the “secrecy” around the R number which indicates how quickly coronavirus is spreading.





16:40 02/06/2020

A third of new office leases cancelled or postponed by virus

Shawn Pogatchnik

Leases for a third of the office space agreed in the first quarter have fallen through or been placed on hold since lockdown, according to a survey of the Dublin office market.

Savills Ireland said of the Q1 agreements on new leases for 88,448sqm of office space, some 15,460sqm had fallen through, with 13,730sqm postponed indefinitely "pending greater certainty on the impact of Covid-19".

"Inevitably, progress has slowed on many other transactions," the Savills report said.

It found only six lease deals have concluded since the onset of lockdown, including software firm Guidewire's take-up of 7,900sqm of space in Blanchardstown.

16:20 02/06/52020

Doctors fear patients at risk of delay in cancer diagnoses

Eilish O'Regan

Growing numbers of people are at risk of delayed cancer diagnosis as hospital rapid access lung and prostate clinics suffer a big fall-off in patients referred for tests by their family doctor.

Electronic GP referrals of patients with potential symptoms of lung cancer to rapid access clinics have plummeted by 41pc.

They were down to just 26 cases a week in May from 44 in January before Covid-19 hit.

The number of patients sent by GPs to the clinics which can detect prostate cancer have dropped by 28.9pc during that time - down from 72 a week to 51, figures obtained by the Irish Independent revealed.

Full story here:

16:00 02/06/2020

Cafes and restaurants reopen in Paris but customers must keep their distance

Parisians were returning to cafes on although Covid-19 restrictions meant the experience was not quite as it was before lockdown.

The Paris City Hall authorised the opening of outside seating areas, but indoors will remain closed to customers until at least June 22.

Dampening the mood of new freedom, social distancing of one metre between tables will be obligatory and drastically reduce the numbers.

For the city well-known for its tiny chairs and fashionably-small 50-centimetre-wide round tables that often touch, this will lower capacity in some outside areas by over half.

To help matters, the normally space-restricting Paris City Hall is now allowing restaurateurs to be expansive — and have issued an authorisation for them to enlarge their outside areas, or create one, without the normal legal red tape until September 30.





15:40 02/06/2020

Air bridges between UK and low-risk countries could be introduced at end of June

Quarantine-free travel between Britain and some countries could be introduced at the end of this month if infection rates at home and abroad are sufficiently low.

The Government is understood to be considering so-called “air bridges” to enable people to travel without having to spend two weeks self-isolating on their return.

Current plans mean all international arrivals – apart from people carrying out a limited number of specified roles – would need to quarantine for 14 days from Monday.

The plan has been fiercely criticised by travel and hospitality businesses, and ministers are understood to be considering introducing air bridges when the policy is reviewed three weeks after it comes into force.

Agreements would need to be reached with other countries before any policy could be introduced. The Daily Telegraph reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “personally in favour” of the idea.









15:15 02/06/2020

Two-metre distance more effective than one at curbing Covid-19 spread – study

Physical distancing of at least one metre lowers the risk of coronavirus transmission, but distances of two metres could be more effective, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that keeping a distance of more than one metre from other people was associated with a much lower risk of infection compared with less than one metre.

The risk of infection when people stand more than a metre away from the infected individual was found to be 3%, and 13% if within a metre.

However, according to the analysis published in The Lancet, modelling suggests for every extra metre further away up to three metres, the risk of infection or transmission may halve.

In Ireland people are advised to keep a distance of two metres from others, but there have been calls to reduce this to 1.5 metres – like in Germany, in order to help the hospitality sector reopen.





13:40 2/06/2020

Irish economy to take estimated €80m hit as American Colleges Football opener moved from Dublin back to the US

Stephen Bennett

The organisers of the Aer Lingus Classic football game between Notre Dame and Navy have today announced that the game will not take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on August 29, at an estimated cost to the Irish economy of €80million.

Both teams have agreed that it is in the best interests of their staff and supporters to now play the US Colleges Football season opener at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, USA.

In another huge blow to the Irish economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost 40,000 fans from both teams were due to travel to Ireland from the US for the game.

The moving of the 2020 fixture from Dublin, will see a direct economic loss of €80million to the Irish economy according to the Steering Committee of the Game Series, which is a public / private partnership.

12:50 2/06/2020

Online grocery sales soared 76pc in the past 12 weeks

John Mulligan

Online grocery sales soared 76pc in the past 12 weeks – the fastest rate of growth in 15 years – as shoppers tried to avoid stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to research group Kantar.

The latest Kantar figures published this morning also show that SuperValu was the largest grocery retailer in the 12 weeks to May 17, with a 22.4pc share based on the value of goods sold.

Kantar said the jump in grocery sales in the most recent three-month period reflects both the pre-lockdown surge in spending on food by consumers and the eight weeks where they were advised by the Government to stay at home.

11:30 2/06/2020

Cafes and restaurants reopen in Paris but customers must keep their distance

Parisians were returning to cafes on Tuesday salthough Covid-19 restrictions meant the experience was not quite as it was before lockdown.

The Paris City Hall authorised the opening of outside seating areas, but indoors will remain closed to customers until at least June 22.

Dampening the mood of new freedom, social distancing of one metre between tables will be obligatory and drastically reduce the numbers.

For the city well-known for its tiny chairs and fashionably-small 50-centimetre-wide round tables that often touch, this will lower capacity in some outside areas by over half.

11:20 2/06/2020

Pandemic unemployment payment claims drop by more than 30,000

The number of people claiming the State's Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payments has dropped by more than 30,000.

A total of 543,000 people who are unemployed last week will receive their weekly payment of €350 under the scheme.

Senior government official, Liz Canavan said it is a reduction of 36,000 people paid at the same point last week.

Some 28,400 people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment have closed their claim and returned to work, while 20,100 are receiving their last unemployment payment this week.

Ms Canavan said 57,800 employers are now registered for the temporary wave subsidy scheme.

More than 581,100 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

10:00 2/06/2020

Fears virus could spread after South America reopening and US unrest

Nick Perry

South American countries at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic are choosing to reopen even as case numbers rise, ignoring the example set by Europe nations who waited for the worst to pass.

Meanwhile in the US, there are concerns that widespread protests over the death of George Floyd could cause new outbreaks in a nation where the virus has disproportionately affected ethnic minorities.

A new estimate by the US congressional budget office warned that the damage to the world’s largest economy could amount to nearly 16 trillion dollars (£12.8 trillion) over the next decade if congress does not work to mitigate the fallout.

09:10 2/06/2020

We're afraid to go out, says study in bad sign for businesses

Laura Lynott

Three in four Irish people are concerned about resuming normal activities such as going to the cinema or taking public transport, according to a survey.

The study has highlighted just how hard it could be for businesses to resume operations as people continue to fear the spread of Covid-19.

It found some 78pc are uncomfortable with going to the cinema, 76pc are anxious about returning to the gym, 74pc are concerned about having a night out in a bar and 73pc are worried about setting foot on a bus or train.

08:00 2/06/2020

Violence erupts at US protests after Trump vows to bring in military

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use the U.S. military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody, before law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators and allow the president to walk to a church and pose for pictures.

But as darkness fell hours after the president's remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House, violence erupted for a seventh night. Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles and looted stores in New York City.

"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said.

07:05 2/06/2020

'Two-metre gap is more effective at lowering risk of infection'

Eilish O'Regan

The campaign to reduce the anti-Covid physical distancing rule from two metres to one metre was delivered a new setback with a major study showing the wider gap lessens the risk of infection.

Physical distancing of at least one metre lowers risk of Covid-19 transmission - but distances of two metres are more effective, the study in 'The Lancet' medical journal reveals.

It comes as the death toll fell to just one in the Republic yesterday - the second lowest daily fatality total since late March. However, another 77 new cases were diagnosed, signalling that, although it is circulating at a low level, it continues to pose a risk.

There was also mounting concern at breaching of safeguards over the week

07:05 2/06/2020

Zoo pledges to protect public as its doors open again for 'new chapter'

Laura Lynott

Dublin Zoo will reopen today to a "new chapter of history" under strict social distancing and health and safety protocols.

Tickets went on sale online yesterday with a high interest reported from families.

Zoo director Leo Oosterweghel said: "As we approach this new chapter of our history with cautious optimism, our priority during this reopening phase will be to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, visitors and the continued provision of world-class animal care."

Strict social-distancing rules will be in place, with visitors travelling through the zoo by following an outdoor one-way walking route. The route, also known as the Dublin Zoo Outdoor Safari Trail, will be listed on a map available to all visitors.

07:00 2/06/2020

Greece set to open for Irish visitors after travel ban U-turn

Henry Samuel in Paris

Irish people are among those permitted to travel to Greece "without quarantine", its tourism minister confirmed yesterday amid a Europe-wide scramble to salvage the crucial summer holiday season.

Last week, Greece appeared to slap a nationwide ban on flights from here after leaving Ireland off its "white list" of 29 nations with better-than-­average Covid-19 infection records.

But yesterday, it said this had been a "misunderstanding" and Irish holidaymakers will be allowed to visit as early as mid-June. However, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is still advising against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice.

Greece has pledged to "welcome the world" from June 15, when it will resume flights to its two main airports, Athens and Thessaloniki. Others will be reopened to international flights from July 1.

