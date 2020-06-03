Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Sweden now has world's highest death rate after it ignored lockdown advice

| 11.1°C Dublin
08:15 3/06/2020
Ellie Donnelly
C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, is currently losing €7m per month while pubs and restaurants are closed.
This excludes the furlough employee support currently circa €5m.
In March the UK and Irish governments announced major restrictions including the closure of pubs and restaurants in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The virtual shutdown of the hospitality sector has “materially impacted” C&C’s business, according to annual results from the group.
07:20 3/06/2020
David Hughes
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been rebuked by the country's statistics watchdog over coronavirus testing figures which are "still far from complete and comprehensible".
UK Statistics Authority chairman David Norgrove said "it is not surprising that given their inadequacy data on testing are so widely criticised and often mistrusted".
He criticised the way the figures are presented at the daily Downing Street briefings, with the headline total including both tests carried out and those which have been posted to recipients but not yet conducted.
07:15 3/06/2020
Anthony Cuthbertson
Sweden has taken the ignominious title of the country with the world's highest death rate from Covid-19.
The title, which was briefly held by the UK late last month, comes after Swedish officials decided to ignore the lockdown advice of countless health experts and kept the country largely open during the pandemic.
The number of deaths per capita in Sweden is now more than four times that of its Nordic neighbours.
07:00 3/06/2020
Philip Ryan
The over-70s will next week be able to invite their grandchildren and others into their homes for the first time in months, under the Government’s second phase of reopening the country.
However, children and adults will be told they must wear masks, gloves and stay strictly two metres away from the person who is cocooning.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is also considering opening playgrounds in some areas to ease the burden of the lockdown on children.
