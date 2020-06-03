Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Sweden now has world's highest death rate after it ignored lockdown advice

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

08:15 3/06/2020

Bulmers maker losing €7m per month due to Covid restrictions

Ellie Donnelly

C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, is currently losing €7m per month while pubs and restaurants are closed.

This excludes the furlough employee support currently circa €5m.

In March the UK and Irish governments announced major restrictions including the closure of pubs and restaurants in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The virtual shutdown of the hospitality sector has “materially impacted” C&C’s business, according to annual results from the group.

Read More

07:20 3/06/2020

Watchdog rebukes UK government over Covid testing data

David Hughes

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been rebuked by the country's statistics watchdog over coronavirus testing figures which are "still far from complete and comprehensible".

UK Statistics Authority chairman David Norgrove said "it is not surprising that given their inadequacy data on testing are so widely criticised and often mistrusted".

He criticised the way the figures are presented at the daily Downing Street briefings, with the headline total including both tests carried out and those which have been posted to recipients but not yet conducted.

Read More





07:15 3/06/2020

Sweden now has world's highest death rate after it decided to ignore lockdown advice

Anthony Cuthbertson

Sweden has taken the ignominious title of the country with the world's highest death rate from Covid-19.

The title, which was briefly held by the UK late last month, comes after Swedish officials decided to ignore the lockdown advice of countless health experts and kept the country largely open during the pandemic.

The number of deaths per capita in Sweden is now more than four times that of its Nordic neighbours.

Read More





07:00 3/06/2020

Over 70s can invite visitors into their homes from Monday – but no hugs for grandchildren

Philip Ryan

The over-70s will next week be able to invite their grandchildren and others into their homes for the first time in months, under the Government’s second phase of reopening the country.

However, children and adults will be told they must wear masks, gloves and stay strictly two metres away from the person who is cocooning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is also considering opening playgrounds in some areas to ease the burden of the lockdown on children.

Read More

Online Editors