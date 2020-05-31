Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Six million people infected with Covid-19 worldwide

A support worker puts on PPE as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey, a disused military hospital, which has been converted during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

10.50 31/05/2020

Entrepeneur designs 'head box' for treating coronavirus patients

David Young, PA

An entrepreneurial designer has teamed up with medical experts to produce a new protective product for treating coronavirus patients.

The clear one-piece head box developed by Michael Knight shields clinical staff when they are performing procedures that result in patients expelling aerosol spray.

Mr Knight is managing director of Co Down company Donite Plastics, which uses specialist heat technology - thermoforming - to mass produce moulded plastics.

For the last six weeks he was been working with innovation experts from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to design the box for use when medics are intubating Covid-19 patients or connecting them to ventilators.

As those procedures result in patients expelling spray, they bring with them a high risk of virus transmission.

The inspiration for the project came during a conversation Mr Knight had with a friend, Dr Madalina McCrea, who works as a consultant anaesthetist in Northern Ireland's Western Trust.

Mr Knight told the PA news agency: "Mada knew I made things from plastic and we were chatting about a device that would sit over a patient's head, whether in a ward or an intensive care unit which would allow the medical practitioner to work on the patient, but also to protect them and the patient when carrying out procedures.

"There were pictures on the internet of very simple square acrylic boxes being used for this purpose in Taiwan during the height of their Covid-19 epidemic."

HSE told to correct list of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes

Expand Close PUBLISH NOW: Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd says there are serious questions about how the HSE list was compiled. Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PUBLISH NOW: Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd says there are serious questions about how the HSE list was compiled. Photo: Tom Burke

The leaking of disputed figures about Covid-19 deaths in care homes has shocked residents, writes Maeve Sheehan

Read More

Mosques reopen across Saudi Arabia with strict measures

Aya Batrawy, Associated Press

Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia have reopened for the first time in more than two months, but worshippers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus and Islam's holiest site in Mecca remains closed to the public.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site for Muslims after Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina, also reopened for prayers on Sunday for the first time since it was closed in mid-March.

Throngs waited outside the holy site's gates before it opened, with many wearing surgical masks. As they were allowed to enter, the faithful stopped to have their temperature checked.

The mosque was one of Jerusalem's many holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Western Wall, that were restricted to worshippers at the height of Israel's coronavirus outbreak. Throughout that period, worshippers continued to pray in the alleyways outside the mosque.

In Saudi Arabia, the government prepared for the reopening of around 90,000 mosques by sanitising prayer rugs, washrooms and shelves holding copies of the Koran.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said millions of text messages were sent to people in multiple languages to inform them about the new rules for public prayer, which include keeping two metres apart, wearing face masks at all times and abstaining from greeting one another with handshakes or hugs.

09.25 31/05/2020

Sunshine raises worries over social distancing as sunseekers flock to the beaches

Expand Close STEPPING UP: Gardai move along swimmers at the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp STEPPING UP: Gardai move along swimmers at the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan

As the country basked in glorious sunshine yesterday there was concern about people failing to adhere to restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

It came as health officials appealed the public to adopt a cautious approach as the number of new cases jumped 50pc yesterday compared with the previous evening.

Any increase in cases will be met with concern among officials as the country edges closer to entering phase two of the road map to reopen the country.

Read More

'Could we have done better? Yes, of course,' - Minister Jim Daly on nursing home Covid crisis

Expand Close PAUSE: Jim Daly on care costs. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PAUSE: Jim Daly on care costs. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Minister Jim Daly is under scrutiny over despair wrought on nursing homes by Covid-19, writes Maeve Sheehan

Read More

08.10 31/05/2020

Move to scrap travel limit from June 29 to save summer

Senior government figures are optimistic the roadmap can be accelerated if promising signs are backed up by data, writes political correspondent Hugh O'Connell.

Read More

WATCH: Premier League gets all-clear but EFL announces 17 positive coronavirus tests

The Premier League has revealed there were no positive results from its latest round of Covid-19 testing, providing a timely confidence boost for the planned June 17 restart.

A total of 1,130 players and club personnel were tested in the fourth screening session, which took place on Thursday and Friday, and yielded the first all-clear.

Six million infected with virus worldwide

Expand Close Members of the public wearing facemasks during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members of the public wearing facemasks during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Brian Melley and John Seewar, Associated Press

Coronavirus has infected more than six million people across the world and killed more than 369,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

There are virus outbreak fears across America and the mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of US cities hit by massive protests after the police killing of a black man, has warned demonstrators they have put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus and should get tested.

As emergency orders imposed at the start of the pandemic are lifted and beaches and businesses reopen across America, protests have now been added to the list of concerns about a possible second wave of infections.

There are similar concerns in Paris and Hong Kong, where anti-government protesters have accused police of using social distancing rules to break up their rallies.

Health experts fear silent carriers of the virus who have no symptoms could unwittingly infect others at gatherings with people packed cheek to jowl and cheering and jeering, many without masks.

One protester said she has no choice but to demonstrate.

"It's not okay that in the middle of a pandemic we have to be out here risking our lives," Spence Ingram, a black woman, said after marching with other protesters to the state capitol in Atlanta on Friday.

"But I have to protest for my life and fight for my life all the time."

Online Editors