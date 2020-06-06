Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Seven further deaths and 28 new cases confirmed

| 9.8°C Dublin
09:00 06/06/2020
Anti-racism protests are planned across the UK this weekend in the wake of the death of George Floyd – but ministers have urged people to avoid mass gatherings.
African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.
Demonstrators are expected to converge on Parliament Square in London on Saturday and the US Embassy in the capital the next day, while other events are planned across the country.
An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bristol, which will include a march through the city to Castle Park on Sunday, Avon and Somerset police said.
But ministers have urged people not to gather in large numbers and police have warned that mass demonstrations could be unlawful.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he was “appalled” by the death of Mr Floyd, but stressed that the UK was still facing a health crisis and coronavirus remained a “real threat”.
08:30 06/06/2020
A new “bat-like” sensor, which could help social distancing as lockdown measures are eased, has been developed by a Scottish start-up company.
Alex Bowen’s creation uses echolocation instead of light to receive images – much like a bat uses sound to identify its surroundings – without identifiable data and allows artificial intelligence (AI) to understand the physical world.
Despite first focusing on domestic applications, it is hoped the sensor could help make social distancing in office buildings and other areas easier while still ensuring privacy.
They used MEMS microphones – already widely used in mobile phones and smart home assistants – for the sensor which could now provide a base to create more advanced AI products.
08:00 06/06/2020
The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he has been secretly counselling people contacting a crisis helpline developed by his Royal Foundation.
William’s work with Shout 85258 – a round-the-clock text messaging helpline – was announced to mark Volunteers Week.
Last month, the duke and duchess marked the service’s first anniversary by speaking to some of its volunteers via video call, and William said: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”
Kate has also been helping others and has taken part in “check in and chat” calls with those self-isolating or vulnerable as part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS Volunteer Responders scheme.
A royal source said the Cambridges would be carrying out official events via video calls for the foreseeable future but they were hoping to resume visits in person at some point.
