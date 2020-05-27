Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Ryanair customers could be waiting up to six months for refund

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sailors from Holywood Yacht Club take to their Laser dinghies with wind in their sails on Belfast Lough after last week's decision by the Northern Ireland Executive to ease the lockdown. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lydia Hassebroek waits to cross the street with her father during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

09:00 27/05/2020

Ryanair customers could be waiting up to six months for refund

Aoife Walsh

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said it could take up to six months for customers to receive a refund for flights cancelled due to the pandemic.

Mr O'Leary said the airline is working through a three-month backlog of flight cancellations.

"We have about three months of flight cancellations imposed on us by governments, we have a total liability of about €1.2b," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

He added that the airline is "a third of the way through" the backlog, and that €400m has already been refunded through refund vouchers.

He said it is "likely to take anything between three to six months" before all refunds have been issued.

"There's no issue over being refunded their money, they just have to wait some time over the next three to six months," he said.

Ryanair will begin flying to European countries from July 1 and will be requiring passengers to wear face masks.

Regulations legally requiring passengers to fill out a Covid-19 passenger locator form will come into effect tomorrow.

Passengers must provide details of where they are staying and will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

People who fail to fill out the form will be fined €2,500 or face a prison sentence of up to six months.

Mr O'Leary said the measures are "awfully ineffective."

"A quarantine that gets imposed only after you use public transport to get to your destination is not a quarantine, it is simply political gameplay," he said.

Responding to Mr O'Leary's comments, HSE chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry denied that the new measures are ineffective and said we should take great care "before we jump in and reverse those significant gains we've made it since March 27."

"At this point in time, we will not be advising people to fly," Dr Henry added.

08:45 27/05/2020

Country’s largest private landlord currently ‘cannot foresee’ Covid impact

Ellie Donnelly

Ires Reit, the country’s largest private landlord, currently “cannot foresee” the impact the coronavirus will have on the company.

Ahead of its AGM today, Declan Moylan, chairman of Ires Reit, said the pandemic has created “significant uncertainty” in every aspect of life.

The company is “confident that the quality of our property portfolio and the strength of our balance sheet provides great resilience during this period,” Mr Moylan said.

08:00 27/05/2020

Virus expands grip in many areas as US nears 100,000 deaths

Associated Press

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on Wednesday and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

Still, optimism over reopening economies from business shutdowns to fight the virus spurred a rally on Wall Street, even as the official US death toll approached 100,000.

Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making steady progress in containing the deadliest pandemic in a century.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there were no Covid-19 patients under treatment in hospitals.

The nation took aggressive and early action to stop transmissions and has reported only 21 deaths. It has 21 active cases out of 1,504 confirmed and probable ones.

07:20 27/05/2020

Hong Kong braced for biggest day of protests over new Chinese laws

Natalie Lung

Hong Kong is bracing itself for what could be its biggest day of protests in months, with pro-democracy groups calling for a general strike against China's latest moves to increase control of the city.

Protests were planned for today near the Legislative Council building in central Hong Kong, where lawmakers plan to hold a hearing on a bill that would criminalise disrespect toward China's national anthem.

They are also fighting against China's plans to impose a national security law which opponents fear will curtail essential freedoms and criticism of the Communist Party.

The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, which represents 145,000 members, has called for a general strike. More than a dozen high school student groups have also issued a joint statement urging peers - newly returned to campuses following months of closures because of the coronavirus - to strike.

07:15 27/05/2020

WHO halts trial of anti-malaria drug over heart and death fears

Tim Elfrink

For months, US President Donald Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment.

He has called the anti-malarial drug a "game changer", asked patients "what do you have to lose?" - and even announced he was taking the drug himself in an attempt to ward off the coronavirus.

This week, however, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced it had temporarily halted its global trial of the drug, citing a new study which found a significantly higher risk of death among those taking hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine.

07:00 27/05/2020

Not a huge amount of evidence either way on one or two-metre social distance, says head of expert group

Eilish O'Regan

There is a lack of evidence for whether the physical distancing rule to protect against the spread of coronavirus should be one or two metres, the chair of the advisory group behind the decision has said.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, head of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, whose group advises on key pandemic measures, said the two-metre distance was introduced in March because coronavirus was "an emerging and dangerous" pathogen at the time.

Opting for two metres was "prudent and cautious", he added.

He was speaking as pressure grows from the hospitality trade and businesses to reduce the two-metre rule to one metre to allow for more customers.

Online Editors