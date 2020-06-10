Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: research suggests China had virus since August

| 12°C Dublin
08:30 10/06/2020
Spain's Balearic Islands are to allow thousands of holidaymakers to fly in for a two-week trial to test how to balance the needs of Spain's vital tourism industry with new regulations to curb coronavirus.
The trial begins on June 15, before the archipelago and the rest of the country reopen to international tourism on July 1.
The Spanish government is under heavy pressure to reactivate an industry that generates 12pc of Spain's GDP and provides 2.6 million jobs.
Through an agreement with German tour group Tui, other tour operators and several airlines, up to 10,900 Germans will be allowed into the archipelago, its president Francina Armengol said.
08:20 10/06/2020
Health Minister Simon Harris has asked the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen.
There are now 105 people hospitalised with the virus.
Mr Harris took to Twitter this morning to tell followers that "real progress" has been made.
He said: "Morning. Some positive news to start the day. The number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen again. Down to 105.
"We are making real progress. Important message for us all: keep up the public health measures & this number will keep falling & more lives will be saved."
HSE chief executive Paul Reid also asked the public to continue to do "the simple things well."
"99% of people last week tested negative. Just 9 cases in each of last two days .105 confirmed cases in hospital, down 88% on peak.
"12 hospitals with no cases. These are strong trends we want to protect. Please keep doing the simple things well," he said.
Latest figures from the Department of Health show that there are nine new confirmed cases, and nine further deaths lined to Covid -19.
07:15 10/06/2020
Catherine Le Nouvelle
The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data, but China dismissed the report as "ridiculous".
The research used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease was first identified in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".
"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.
"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan).
"These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster."
It showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.
07:10 10/06/2020
Anne-Marie Walsh and Eilish O'Regan
Nurses and healthcare assistants account for more than half the health workers who have caught the coronavirus, new figures reveal.
Out of 8,018 health workers who tested positive at the end of May some 2,591 were nurses and 2,056 were healthcare assistants.
Therapists and other allied health professional made up a quarter of confirmed or probable cases.
The figures provided to health unions by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 483 doctors were infected, 6pc of the total, followed by 90 porters.
07:00 10/06/2020
Eilish O'Regan
Ireland is at risk of a significant resurgence of the coronavirus and care must be taken to avoid the infection being brought by people from one county to another post-lockdown, the expert tracking the disease here warned yesterday.
Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University also revealed that for every one person detected with the virus, there is at least one other person with the infection but without symptoms.
There is a chance we could see "small second waves".
The warning comes as another nine deaths were confirmed yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,691.
