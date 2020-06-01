Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: pupils return to school in UK

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

11.16 01/06/2020

South Korea spike continues as fear over second surge increases

Kelli Kennedy, Danica Kirka and Pablo Gorondi, Associated Press

Protests around the US against police brutality have sparked fears of a further spread of Covid-19, while South Korea is reporting a steady rise in cases around the capital after appearing to bring the outbreak under control.

The often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer, are raising fears of new virus outbreaks in a country that has more confirmed infections and deaths than any other.

The protests come as more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopen worldwide, increasing the risk of cross-infections.

South Korea has reported 238 cases of coronavirus over the past five days, most of them in the Seoul metropolitan area, causing alarm in a country that had eased up on social distancing and started to send millions of children back to school.

Hundreds of infections have been linked to nightspots, restaurants and a massive e-commerce warehouse near Seoul.

The 35 new cases reported on Monday include 30 around Seoul.

A massive rise in prices for puppies, especially in the UK, has meant an increase in animals being smuggled out of the country, often in dire conditions, writes Kathy Donaghy.

10.26 01/06/2020

Domestic abuse rises 25pc under lockdown

Expand Close 'Despite all the outward appearances Maria was desperately vulnerable. And her 'underlying condition?' Fear.' (stock photo) / Facebook

Almost 5,600 cases of domestic abuse have been recorded by gardaí in the past two months in a surge linked to Covid-19 restrictions on people's movements.

Figures show they have dealt with 5,592 cases of individuals who have been the subject of domestic abuse since Operation Faoiseamh, the Garda's dedicated domestic violence operation during lockdown, was launched on April 1.

The figure represents a 25pc increase on the number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by gardaí over the same period in 2019.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said gardaí had placed significant focus on crimes against the vulnerable during the lockdown, particularly on victims of domestic violence.

Australia relaxes lockdown further, intensifies economic recovery efforts

Reuters

Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to host more people and public attractions to reopen, as the government moves to revive an ailing economy through accelerated infrastructure spending.

Australia has recorded about 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths. And, with new infections now largely under control, the government has embarked on a three-step plan to remove the bulk of curbs by July.

In Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), a maximum of 50 people are now allowed to sit down for a meal in a cafe or restaurants, while 20 can attend a funeral. The previous limits were set at 10.

Public attractions, such as art galleries, museums, and libraries and zoos were also allowed to reopen.

While reopening public spaces for the first time in several months, authorities have said there will be limits on the number of people allowed to enter in a bid to ensure there is no second wave of infections.

Each site will need to ensure a social distancing norm of 1.5 meters between visitors is observed at all time.

In Victoria state, which has taken the most cautious approach to reopening, restaurants and cafes could reopen on Monday. However, patrons are restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

09.23 01/06/2020

From New Zealand to New York: Meet the Irish medics leading the global battle against coronavirus

Key roles range from the World Health Organisation to heading New Zealand's virus response, reports Western Correspondent Eavan Murray

'It's ludicrous women can get a tin of paint but not a lifesaving smear test,' says campaigning widower

Expand Close Battle: The lives of Stephen Teap, his wife Irene and their sons Oscar and Noah changed forever when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2015 / Facebook

Health chiefs have been challenged to tackle the "ludicrous" situation in which women can go shopping but still cannot get a potentially lifesaving smear test.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cancer after two false negative smears, says health screenings that were paused because of the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be reinstated as soon as is safely possible.

He says a proper roadmap needs to be put in place for it because cancer does not pause in the midst of a pandemic.

"Nobody is questioning why they were paused, given what was going on, but it was paused without any plan on how it was going to reopen," said Mr Teap.

08.35 01/06/2020

Italy's end to travel ban raises simmering regional tensions

The decision by the Italian government to lift all restrictions on travel across the country from Wednesday has opened a rift among regional governors, who are worried that coronavirus infections will spread.

Italy confirmed the date for allowing free movement between the regions, as it prepares to reopen its borders to international tourism next week.

The decision, announced on Saturday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, came after the government reviewed the latest regional data on infections, which were considered reassuring.

'I am a frontline worker, I got Covid-19 and I haven't seen my baby in two months'

Expand Close Riadh Egan near her home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Joe Dunne / Facebook

As the virus began to spread, asthmatic Riadh Egan made the tough the decision to send her 15-month-old daughter to her mother's house. Here, she talks to Liadán Hynes about her diagnosis, and how she is coping with nine weeks apart from her child

07.10 01/06/2020

'Rushing out of lockdown risks further mayhem and tragedy here'

Expand Close Cautious: Dr Gabriel Scally said the minister’s proposal was ‘an interesting one’. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire / Facebook

Ireland could risk "tragedy" with a resurgence of Covid-19 if the nation rushes to lift itself out of lockdown, Dr Gabriel Scally has warned.

Dr Scally, author of the Scally report on the CervicalCheck scandal and member of the UK's independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies group (Sage), said that while he understood the necessity of getting Ireland back to work and school, there should be no return to normal life before Covid-19 figures "are down to zero cases".

Rise in pension age back on cards due to cost of Covid-19

Expand Close 'Talking to PwC, Paschal Donohoe mentioned a small business just once.' Photo: PA / Facebook

Controversial changes to the pension qualification age, raising it to 67 years next December, are now expected to go ahead - despite a range of General Election promises this would not happen, writes political correspondent John Downing.

Tensions continue in the UK over lockdown easing as pupils begin returning to school

PA

Pupils will begin to return to school and families will be reunited on Monday as major changes are made to lockdown restrictions.

It is part of a wider easing of measures that will also see groups of up to six people allowed to meet in public places or private gardens and outdoor markets and car show rooms reopen.

But Government leaders have stressed social distancing measures must stay in place, particularly staying two metres apart from someone outside your household.

It comes as several scientists have criticised the move suggesting it is too early to lift restrictions and could cause coronavirus infections to rapidly rise again.

Ministers insist the time is right to ease the lockdown because the Government has met its five tests to do so and the rate of infection, or R value, has been consistently below one.

The new rules allow for families and friends to meet up for picnics and barbecues and travel freely around the country, so long as they do not stay anywhere overnight that is not their primary home.

