Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Pandemic unemployment payment claims drop by more than 30,000 

12:50 2/06/2020

Online grocery sales soared 76pc in the past 12 weeks

John Mulligan

Online grocery sales soared 76pc in the past 12 weeks – the fastest rate of growth in 15 years – as shoppers tried to avoid stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to research group Kantar.

The latest Kantar figures published this morning also show that SuperValu was the largest grocery retailer in the 12 weeks to May 17, with a 22.4pc share based on the value of goods sold.

Kantar said the jump in grocery sales in the most recent three-month period reflects both the pre-lockdown surge in spending on food by consumers and the eight weeks where they were advised by the Government to stay at home.

11:30 2/06/2020

Cafes and restaurants reopen in Paris but customers must keep their distance

Parisians were returning to cafes on Tuesday although Covid-19 restrictions meant the experience was not quite as it was before lockdown.

The Paris City Hall authorised the opening of outside seating areas, but indoors will remain closed to customers until at least June 22.

Dampening the mood of new freedom, social distancing of one metre between tables will be obligatory and drastically reduce the numbers.

For the city well-known for its tiny chairs and fashionably-small 50-centimetre-wide round tables that often touch, this will lower capacity in some outside areas by over half.

11:20 2/06/2020

Pandemic unemployment payment claims drop by more than 30,000

The number of people claiming the State's Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payments has dropped by more than 30,000.

A total of 543,000 people who are unemployed last week will receive their weekly payment of €350 under the scheme.

Senior government official, Liz Canavan said it is a reduction of 36,000 people paid at the same point last week.

Some 28,400 people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment have closed their claim and returned to work, while 20,100 are receiving their last unemployment payment this week.

Ms Canavan said 57,800 employers are now registered for the temporary wave subsidy scheme.

More than 581,100 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

10:00 2/06/2020

Fears virus could spread after South America reopening and US unrest

Nick Perry

South American countries at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic are choosing to reopen even as case numbers rise, ignoring the example set by Europe nations who waited for the worst to pass.

Meanwhile in the US, there are concerns that widespread protests over the death of George Floyd could cause new outbreaks in a nation where the virus has disproportionately affected ethnic minorities.

A new estimate by the US congressional budget office warned that the damage to the world’s largest economy could amount to nearly 16 trillion dollars (£12.8 trillion) over the next decade if congress does not work to mitigate the fallout.

09:10 2/06/2020

We're afraid to go out, says study in bad sign for businesses

Laura Lynott

Three in four Irish people are concerned about resuming normal activities such as going to the cinema or taking public transport, according to a survey.

The study has highlighted just how hard it could be for businesses to resume operations as people continue to fear the spread of Covid-19.

It found some 78pc are uncomfortable with going to the cinema, 76pc are anxious about returning to the gym, 74pc are concerned about having a night out in a bar and 73pc are worried about setting foot on a bus or train.

08:00 2/06/2020

Violence erupts at US protests after Trump vows to bring in military

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use the U.S. military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody, before law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators and allow the president to walk to a church and pose for pictures.

But as darkness fell hours after the president's remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House, violence erupted for a seventh night. Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles and looted stores in New York City.

"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said.

07:05 2/06/2020

'Two-metre gap is more effective at lowering risk of infection'

Eilish O'Regan

The campaign to reduce the anti-Covid physical distancing rule from two metres to one metre was delivered a new setback with a major study showing the wider gap lessens the risk of infection.

Physical distancing of at least one metre lowers risk of Covid-19 transmission - but distances of two metres are more effective, the study in 'The Lancet' medical journal reveals.

It comes as the death toll fell to just one in the Republic yesterday - the second lowest daily fatality total since late March. However, another 77 new cases were diagnosed, signalling that, although it is circulating at a low level, it continues to pose a risk.

There was also mounting concern at breaching of safeguards over the week

07:05 2/06/2020

Zoo pledges to protect public as its doors open again for 'new chapter'

Laura Lynott

Dublin Zoo will reopen today to a "new chapter of history" under strict social distancing and health and safety protocols.

Tickets went on sale online yesterday with a high interest reported from families.

Zoo director Leo Oosterweghel said: "As we approach this new chapter of our history with cautious optimism, our priority during this reopening phase will be to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, visitors and the continued provision of world-class animal care."

Strict social-distancing rules will be in place, with visitors travelling through the zoo by following an outdoor one-way walking route. The route, also known as the Dublin Zoo Outdoor Safari Trail, will be listed on a map available to all visitors.

07:00 2/06/2020

Greece set to open for Irish visitors after travel ban U-turn

Henry Samuel in Paris

Irish people are among those permitted to travel to Greece "without quarantine", its tourism minister confirmed yesterday amid a Europe-wide scramble to salvage the crucial summer holiday season.

Last week, Greece appeared to slap a nationwide ban on flights from here after leaving Ireland off its "white list" of 29 nations with better-than-­average Covid-19 infection records.

But yesterday, it said this had been a "misunderstanding" and Irish holidaymakers will be allowed to visit as early as mid-June. However, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is still advising against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice.

Greece has pledged to "welcome the world" from June 15, when it will resume flights to its two main airports, Athens and Thessaloniki. Others will be reopened to international flights from July 1.

