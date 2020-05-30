Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Over 5.9m people infected with Covid-19 across the globe

Members of the public wearing facemasks during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

09.50 30/05/2020

Dividing screens, 'Peaky Blinders' snugs and maitre d' stations: Inside a pub ahead of August reopening

Expand Close Countdown to opening: Irena Gronowska looks out from the new partitions inside O’Gorman’s pub in Portlaoise that have been installed ahead of the reopening of the pub. PHOTO: GERRY MOONEY / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Countdown to opening: Irena Gronowska looks out from the new partitions inside O’Gorman’s pub in Portlaoise that have been installed ahead of the reopening of the pub. PHOTO: GERRY MOONEY

Journalist Laura Lynott looks at the future of the Irish pub in a coronavirus world, complete with snugs, glass and timber screens, stylish new safety structures, traffic lights controlling toilet use and temperature screening on the way in.

Read More

Virus all but gone in New Zealand but cases on rise in India

Expand Close Queue: Rail passengers are checked upon their arrival from New Delhi AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queue: Rail passengers are checked upon their arrival from New Delhi

New Zealand has all but eradicated the coronavirus from its shores, with just one person in the nation of five million known to be still infected.

However, developments elsewhere are grim, with India reporting another record increase in cases, and deaths reaching a new peak in Pakistan.

In the US, the virus threw more than two million people out of work last week despite the reopening of businesses.

The confirmed US death toll has surpassed 100,000, the highest in the world.

Read More

The Big Read: 'It's about saving lives' - the Irish volunteers who want to be infected with Covid-19

Up to 67 Irish people want to be exposed to the virus in order to help the search for a vaccine. Kim Bielenberg talks to those involved in a growing movement and examines how clinical trials are conducted in Ireland.

Read More

09.09 30/05/2020

WATCH: US cuts ties with WHO

President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation.

The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.

Over 5.9m people across the world infected by virus

Coronavirus has infected more than 5.9 million people across the world and killed more than 365,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are some updates from around the world-

India

The country registered another record single-day jump of 7,964 coronavirus cases and 265 deaths, a day before the two-month-old lockdown is set to end.

The Health Ministry put the total number of confirmed cases at 173,763 with 4,971 deaths. The infections include 82,369 people who have recovered.

South Korea

Officials have reported 39 new cases of the virus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where scores of infections have been linked to warehouse workers.

The latest figures from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,441 confirmed cases and 269 deaths.

Its director Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Friday that at least 102 infections have been linked to workers at a massive warehouse operated by Coupang, a local e-commerce giant that has seen orders spike during the crisis.

China

China has reported four new confirmed cases of Covid-19, all brought in from outside the country, but no further deaths.

Just 63 people remain in treatment and another 401 are in isolation and being monitoring after showing signs of having the virus, or after testing positive without showing any symptoms.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 82,999 cases since the virus was first detected in the central industrial city of Wuhan.

With virtually everyone wearing masks in public, most offices, shops and restaurants have reopened.

Pakistan

The country's Civil Aviation Authority announced international flights can resume in and out of Pakistan - even as it recorded its single highest overnight death toll of 78 and the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases soared beyond 66,000.

As of Saturday, Pakistan had recorded 1,395 deaths from the virus since mid-March and daily counts of new cases showed a jump of nearly 2,500.

08.10 30/05/2020

Cases of Covid-19 have increased in towns but are now falling in cities

The coronavirus has moved out of cities and into towns around Ireland in recent weeks, it emerged yesterday.

The number of people contracting Covid-19 in cities has fallen, but it has increased in towns, new figures reveal.

People living in these towns now account for 12pc of cases, up from 5pc in the week ending March 20, the Central Statistics Office showed yesterday.

More than one in two deaths from the virus have been in Dublin, but there are a significant number of counties where there have been fewer than 10 deaths since this crisis started.

Read More

Childcare providers hit out at lack of financial support as 'play-pod' guidelines issued

Crèches have been issued with a raft of new coronavirus guidelines but the Government has offered no detail on financial supports childcare providers insist they need to reopen.

'Play pods' of children who stay in the same groups and share the same toys, staggered arrival times and restrictions on the use of play dough are to become a feature of childcare in the coming months.

The Government is under pressure from the childcare sector and Opposition politicians to provide financial support to help crèches reopen their doors.

Read More

Doctors expecting surge in patients whose treatments have been on hold for months as private hospitals reopen

Expand Close Flattening the curve: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has handed private hospitals back. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flattening the curve: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has handed private hospitals back. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Doctors are expecting a surge in patients whose treatments and diagnosis have been on hold for months following the decision by the Government to scrap the takeover of private hospitals, reports Eilish O'Regan and Philip Ryan.

Read More

Online Editors